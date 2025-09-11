Fort Belknap Indian Community Advances Broadband Project with Support from Spy Ego Media





FORT BELKNAP, Mont., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fort Belknap Indian Community (FBIC) today announced the advancement of its tribally owned broadband infrastructure project, bringing high-speed internet to households and businesses across the reservation. This initiative represents a major step toward digital equity, economic development, and long-term self-sufficiency for the community.

“The Fort Belknap Indian Community’s new broadband network is coming to the tribal members. This is going to change the game for home and business internet. With this tech upgrade, we can finally bridge the digital divide and make our community even more connected,” said Donald L. Long Knife, FBIC IT Department. “We are deeply grateful for the hard work of our tribe and the incredible support from Spy Ego Media. Together, we’re making a lasting difference.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation spans over 675,000 acres in north-central Montana, home to the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes. The community includes four districts—Agency, Hays, Lodge Pole, and Dodson—and supports local schools, businesses, and tribal enterprises, with the tribal government serving as a central economic driver. Hays, located in the southwest, hosts both a public school serving grades 7-12 and Saint Paul’s Mission, a Catholic school for grades K-6. Lodge Pole, in the southeast, provides public schooling for grades K-6. Agency serves as a regional hub, offering essential services, health clinics, higher education at Aaniiih Nakoda College, and employment through tribal government, the Indian Health Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs programs. Tribal enterprises such as the Little Rockies Meat Packing Plant and Island Mountain Development Group further contribute to local economic development.

Project Scope

Funded through the federal NTIA Tribal Connectivity Program Round 2 (TBCPR2), this infrastructure will be fully owned and operated by the tribe. Key components include:

Fiber optic lines throughout the reservation



Strategic placement of communications towers to maximize coverage



Direct fiber-to-the-home connections for tribal members



Creation of local jobs in telecommunications and IT



Development of sustainable tribal utility operations



Construction is underway with careful attention to cultural and environmental preservation. Tribal monitors are actively involved to ensure protection of cultural resources throughout the process. Services will be rolled out in phases, with the initial broadband and cellular services expected to become operational by 2026, and full completion targeted for 2028. This phased approach ensures that the community can gradually adopt and benefit from the network while supporting long-term sustainability and tribal independence.

Spy Ego Media’s Role

Spy Ego Media, a trusted technology and infrastructure partner, is supporting the Fort Belknap broadband project with expertise in broadband deployment, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions. The company provides end-to-end support, including network design, fiber construction, system integration, and operational guidance, ensuring reliable high-speed connectivity for tribal members.

The team has worked with American Indian tribes since 2006, delivering broadband and technology solutions nationwide. Their experience includes regulatory compliance, permitting, large-scale project management, and integrating cloud and enterprise IT services, ensuring the broadband initiative meets both technical and community needs.

“We are proud to work alongside the Fort Belknap Indian Community on this transformative initiative,” said James Gusman, principal of Spy Ego Media. “Our goal is not only to deliver infrastructure but also to transfer knowledge and skills so the tribe can independently maintain and expand this system for generations to come.”

Looking Ahead

The broadband project is expected to significantly enhance education, healthcare, business, and community connectivity. Local students will have access to modern online learning resources, healthcare providers can expand telehealth services, and small businesses will benefit from reliable high-speed internet. By creating local IT and telecommunications jobs, the initiative also strengthens the local workforce and supports long-term economic development.

Funded through the NTIA Tribal Connectivity Program, this project aligns with national objectives to close the digital divide in underserved communities. The infrastructure is designed to be sustainable and scalable, allowing the tribe to upgrade, maintain, and expand the network independently in the coming years, ensuring long-term benefits for generations of tribal members.

The project, supported through federal grant programs, ensures that underserved tribal communities gain equitable access to broadband. Ongoing community engagement helps tailor network deployment to meet local needs effectively.

