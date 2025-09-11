Technip Energies to acquire Ecovyst’s Advanced Materials & Catalysts business

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Advanced Materials & Catalysts business from Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a global leader in specialty catalysts and advanced materials, for a purchase price of US$556 million, representing an EBITDA1 multiple of ~9.8.

Expands Technip Energies’ catalyst capabilities and technology offering

Increases recurring revenues for Technology, Products & Services (TPS) segment

Is immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow

This strategic transaction strengthens Technip Energies’ portfolio by broadening its capabilities in advanced catalysts and process technologies. Catalysts are materials that accelerate chemical reactions and improve process efficiency, and are at the core of many process technologies, with applications in traditional markets, such as polyethylene or hydrocracking, and growth areas, such as sustainable fuels production.

The acquisition supports Technip Energies’ strategy for disciplined growth of its Technology, Products & Services (TPS) business segment and drives long-term value creation. By integrating Advanced Materials & Catalysts, Technip Energies will benefit from increased recurring revenues tied to customer operating expenditures and improved long-term revenue visibility. On a pro-forma basis for 2024, Advanced Materials & Catalysts increases TPS' contribution to Segment EBITDA from 39% to approximately 45%.

Under the terms of the agreement, Technip Energies will acquire the entire Advanced Materials & Catalysts business, comprising:

Advanced Silicas , a manufacturer and supplier of specialty silica-based advanced materials and catalysts for plastics, chemicals, and industrial applications; and

, a manufacturer and supplier of specialty silica-based advanced materials and catalysts for plastics, chemicals, and industrial applications; and Zeolyst International, a 50:50 joint venture with Shell Catalysts & Technologies, which is a leading supplier of custom zeolite-based advanced materials and catalysts used in hydrocracking, sustainable fuels and custom catalyst applications, such as plastics recycling.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts, with a total revenue of US$223 million and an EBITDA margin of ~25% for 2024, brings more than 40 years of expertise in the chemicals and downstream sectors. It has three manufacturing facilities in the US and Europe, and 330 employees.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the first quarter of 2026, pending customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts’ complementary technologies will enhance Technip Energies’ development of integrated technology and catalysts solutions, both in established and fast-growing applications such as circular chemistry, carbon capture and sustainable fuels.

For Technip Energies, the benefits are five-fold:

Capability expansion in catalysts value chain: establishing a scalable catalysts platform built on high-value silicas and zeolites supporting the development of Technip Energies’ process technologies.

establishing a scalable catalysts platform built on high-value silicas and zeolites supporting the development of Technip Energies’ process technologies. Leading presence in attractive growth markets: securing leading positions in markets with long-term visibility (e.g. polyethylene and hydrocracking), while also unlocking promising growth avenues for Advanced Materials & Catalysts’ advanced materials and catalyst portfolio in emerging end uses e.g. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), biocatalysis, advanced recycling.

securing leading positions in markets with long-term visibility (e.g. polyethylene and hydrocracking), while also unlocking promising growth avenues for Advanced Materials & Catalysts’ advanced materials and catalyst portfolio in emerging end uses e.g. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), biocatalysis, advanced recycling. Enhanced R&D capabilities: bringing world leading expertise in catalyst design and materials science complementary to Technip Energies’ process technologies laboratories.

bringing world leading expertise in catalyst design and materials science complementary to Technip Energies’ process technologies laboratories. Broader customer offering and value proposition: providing integrated solutions across the full asset lifecycle to drive measurable improvements in process efficiency, reliability and emissions performance for a wider range of clients.

providing integrated solutions across the full asset lifecycle to drive measurable improvements in process efficiency, reliability and emissions performance for a wider range of clients. Accretive to Technip Energies’ financial profile with identified value creation levers: providing immediate earnings and cash flow accretion, improved quality of earnings and clear synergy opportunities.





Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “The acquisition of Advanced Materials & Catalysts is accretive for Technip Energies and is in line with our disciplined capital allocation strategy to drive long-term value creation. It brings differentiated capabilities in catalyst technologies and advanced materials, enhancing our ability to deliver high-performance, process-critical solutions to our clients. This acquisition is an important step in strengthening our technology platform, bringing a new dimension to our catalyst business and unlocking avenues for product development and market expansion. We are delighted to welcome the Advanced Materials & Catalysts team as we continue building a more integrated and technology-driven portfolio.”

Kurt Bitting, CEO of Ecovyst, commented: “We are proud of what Advanced Materials & Catalysts has achieved as part of Ecovyst. Technip Energies is the ideal long-term partner to further unlock Advanced Materials & Catalysts innovation potential and ensure continuity for both customers and employees. We are confident that Advanced Materials & Catalysts will continue to thrive as part of Technip Energies.”

Paul Whittleston, President of Advanced Materials & Catalysts, commented: “This is an exciting milestone for Advanced Materials & Catalysts. Over the years, we have built a business defined by technical rigor, trusted customer relationships, and impact across critical industrial applications. Joining Technip Energies opens up powerful new opportunities to scale our technologies, accelerate innovation, and deliver greater value for our clients. We are thrilled to join a global leader that shares our vision and commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Evercore acted as financial advisor, Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel and EY-Parthenon as Financial and Tax advisor to Technip Energies in connection with this transaction.

1 AM&C segment EBITDA of US$57 million for 2024, adjusted for standalone operating costs and employee stock compensation.



About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business, provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com .

