Burneikis Law Announces Monica Burneikis Named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 in Northern California

Burneikis Law, P.C. is proud to announce that founding attorney Monica Burneikis has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Northern California. Recognized specifically for her work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, this distinction marks a significant professional achievement and reflects Burneikis's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation to individuals and families impacted by serious injuries.

Selection to The Best Lawyers in America® is one of the most respected honors in the legal industry. Unlike rankings driven by marketing or client nominations, this recognition is entirely based on peer review. Attorneys are evaluated by colleagues within their geographical region and practice area, with a focus on professional ability, integrity, and reputation. For the 2025 edition, Best Lawyers analyzed over 23 million evaluations from attorneys nationwide to identify leaders across 150 practice areas. Nearly 80,000 lawyers were ultimately recognized — and among them, only a select group in Northern California earned placement in the competitive field of personal injury litigation for plaintiffs.

"Serving injured clients and their families is deeply personal work," said Burneikis. "Each case represents a person whose life has been turned upside down — through no fault of their own. I'm honored by this recognition from fellow attorneys, and I share this with my team and every client who has placed their trust in us. We're proud to fight on their behalf."

Based in Oakland, Burneikis Law, P.C. is known for its work on complex and high-stakes personal injury cases, including catastrophic roadway collisions, truck and commercial vehicle accidents, and wrongful death matters. The firm's approach combines meticulous case investigation with aggressive advocacy, strategic negotiation, and readiness for trial. Burneikis herself is a seasoned litigator who has secured favorable results for clients across Northern California, often taking on cases involving life-changing injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord trauma, and orthopedic damage.

With a reputation for thoughtful legal strategy and compassionate client service, Burneikis has built her practice around the principle that injured individuals deserve not only skilled representation but also clear communication, dignity, and respect. Her firm's success is rooted in a client-centered model that emphasizes accessibility, responsiveness, and determination in the face of adversity.

The honor from Best Lawyers reflects a broad consensus among legal peers regarding Burneikis's skill and integrity in the courtroom and at the negotiating table. As more consumers turn to peer-reviewed resources when choosing legal counsel, accolades like these provide added assurance that clients are in capable, trusted hands. It also reinforces the importance of high ethical standards and consistent excellence in advocacy — qualities that define the foundation of Burneikis Law's legal practice.

Founded in 1981, Best Lawyers is the oldest and most established peer-review publication in the legal profession. Its annual lists are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the legal industry and are often used by clients and referring attorneys to identify top-tier practitioners. Inclusion is based on a rigorous, confidential voting process that sets the standard for credibility and recognition across the profession. The full 2025 rankings are available at www.bestlawyers.com, including individual listings by region, specialty, and firm affiliation.

