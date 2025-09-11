Java Factory Roasters Unveils Bold Brand Refresh, Flavor-Packed New Lineup, and First-of-Its-Kind Customization

South Plainfield, NJ, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Factory Roasters today announced a vibrant new brand identity, six unique flavored coffees, and a digital-first innovation that is set to change how consumers buy coffee pods: a custom bundle feature that allows fans to build their own personalized variety pack.

A Fresh Look for a Unique Coffee Brand

Java Factory’s new packaging and visual identity lean into bold graphics, bright colors, and eye-catching designs that stand out on the shelf and reflect the brand’s joyful approach to coffee. The redesign extends to a revamped website built for interaction, exploration, and consumer satisfaction.

“Our brand is about flavor, fun, and excitement” said Alisa Vargas, Creative Director and Brand Manager at Java Factory Roasters. “We wanted our new look to spark joy at first glance and our flavors to spark delight with every sip.”

Coffee That Breaks the Rules

Unlike most coffee companies that stick to single-note flavors, Java Factory builds every coffee around a dual-flavor concept, blending two complementary tastes into one cup. The result is a lineup that’s layered, bold, and anything but ordinary. Along with the rebrand Java Factory continues to push beyond traditional roasts with six unique flavors inspired by desserts, snacks, and nostalgic pairings:

I Peel Good - Bananas + Cream: smooth, creamy, and fruit-forward

- Bananas + Cream: smooth, creamy, and fruit-forward Pistashy-ohhh - Pistacchio + Cannoli : pastry-inspired sweetness with a nutty twist

Pistacchio + Cannoli : pastry-inspired sweetness with a nutty twist Peanut Butter and Jelly - Peanut Butter + Jelly: a comforting childhood favorite reimagined for the mug

- Peanut Butter + Jelly: a comforting childhood favorite reimagined for the mug Cherry on Top - Cherry + Chocolate Moose: a bright, indulgent chocolate cherry dessert flavor

- Cherry + Chocolate Moose: a bright, indulgent chocolate cherry dessert flavor Strawberry Shortcake - Strawberry + Cream: layered with fruity sweetness and creamy undertones

- Strawberry + Cream: layered with fruity sweetness and creamy undertones Happy Birthday - Frosting + Yellow Cake: a celebratory cake-inspired coffee made for everyday indulgence

“We asked our fans what flavors they wanted, took those suggestions and went full dessert fantasy. Our goals were making coffees that were joyful, flavor forward, and even a little surprising.” says Vargas. Each pod is compatible with Keurig brewers, delivering bold taste with single-serve convenience.

A First for Coffee Pods: Custom Variety Packs

The newly launched custom bundle tool is the centerpiece of Java Factory’s digital refresh. For the first time, coffee drinkers can mix and match their favorite flavors—up to six at a time—to create a completely personalized variety pack.

“This feature grew also directly out of customer feedback,” Vargas explained. “People love our variety packs, but they’ve always wished they could swap flavors or build them around their personal favorites. Now they can. It’s like creating your own adventure in coffee—every box is unique to you.”

Meeting a Flavor-First Generation

The timing is right. Flavored coffee continues to rise in popularity in the US, especially among younger consumers who want novelty and personalization in their daily coffee cunsumption. By pairing unique flavors with customization, Java Factory is positioning itself at the intersection of convenience, creativity, and taste.

“Coffee is a ritual, but it doesn’t have to be routine,” Vargas added. “We want to be the brand people think of when they want something exciting, personalized, and delicious.”

While many coffee companies highlight sourcing methods or artisan roasting, Java Factory is carving out space with a distinct identity: coffee that’s unique, creative, and fun. By offering flavors that are truly different, the brand is meeting consumers where they already are, but with a twist.

Future Outlook

Java Factory indicated that the rebrand is part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen its overall presence in the coffee segment. While the company did not disclose specific sales targets or distribution changes, representatives confirmed that the new flavors will be available nationwide through existing grocery and retail channels like H-E-B and Home Goods and on most online platforms.

The redesigned website will serve as a central hub for product information, ordering, and customer engagement. The company also confirmed that, while most of the offerings are available in ground coffee, its focus on single-serve brewing formats will continue, aligning with consumer demand for convenience.

About Java Factory Roasters

Headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, Java Factory Roasters is a coffee company known for bold flavors, creative innovation, and single-serve convenience. With a unique, flavor-forward approach, the brand offers coffee experiences that break the mold of traditional roasting. Java Factory products are distributed nationwide and are compatible with Keurig brewing systems.

