September 11, 2025

News Release

US News & World Report Webinar “New Frontiers in Kidney Care” features NGAL biomarker

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, September 11 – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), is pleased to announce the upcoming US News & World Report live virtual event "New Frontiers in Kidney Care” which will focus on acute and chronic kidney disease globally and actions that can be taken to ensure best possible outcomes in kidney care. The program will run live on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. Link for registration: https://www.usnews.com/news/live-events/new-frontiers-in-kidney-care

US News & World Report aims to support consumers, business leaders, and policymakers in making well-informed decisions. The “US News Best Hospitals” guide highlights US institutions of excellence in 15 adult specialties, while the annual “Honor Roll of US News Best Children's Hospitals” ranks the top medical centers in 11 pediatric specialties. Leaders at these hospitals include clinical researchers and practitioners who improve practice and initiate change, which is followed by hospitals worldwide. The Top Ten Hospitals lists can be found at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization issued a rallying cry for more comprehensive, coordinated kidney care around the globe, “emphasizing the importance of integrating kidney health and the spectrum of kidney care into broader and holistic strategies for preventing and controlling” noncommunicable diseases.

Shanley Chien, senior editor of health at U.S. News will act as the panel moderator, with esteemed speakers:

Ayse Akcan Arikan, M.D., Divisions of Critical Care and Nephrology, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine; Medical Director, Extracorporeal Liver Support; Medical Director, Critical Care Nephrology and Acute Dialysis, Texas Children's Hospital

Prasad Devarajan, M.D., Director, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension; Louise M. Williams Endowed Chair; Medical Director, Stone Center; Director, Nephrology Clinical and Biomarker Laboratory, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati; Senior Medical Director, BioPorto

Jay L. Koyner, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, University of Chicago; Medical Director, Inpatient Dialysis Unit; Director of ICU Nephrology; Associate Program Director, Nephrology-Critical Care Fellowship





BioPorto is pleased to support this webinar and thankful to the moderator and speakers, all of whom have extensive experience with kidney biomarker research including NGAL.

The program will run live with a panel discussion and time for audience questions. Link for registration: https://www.usnews.com/news/live-events/new-frontiers-in-kidney-care



To subscribe to news from BioPorto, please sign up at https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For product information, please sign up at https://bioporto.com/schedule-a-meeting/.

For further information

Jennifer Zonderman, BioPorto, SVP of Global Marketing & Commercialization, +1 617 694 2918, jmz@bioporto.com

Hanne Foss, BioPorto, Head of Investor Relations, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) for pediatric use in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.