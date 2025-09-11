Sridha Store Gears Up for Major Business Site and Product Upgrade to Elevate Customer Experience

New Delhi, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sridha Store, the homegrown destination for handpicked home décor and artisanal lifestyle products, is set to unveil a comprehensive upgrade of its business platform and product offerings. As part of its next growth phase, the brand is transforming its online experience and scaling its infrastructure to align with emerging market expectations and customer demand.

The upcoming upgrade includes a new website interface, faster checkout systems, real-time inventory sync, and a broader product range focused on festival décor, contemporary home accents, and personalized gifting. The update also reflects Sridha Store’s deeper commitment to quality, ease of access, and meaningful discovery for its growing base of customers.

“We’re not just refreshing the design—we’re reengineering the infrastructure behind the experience,” said Moumita Biswas, Founder of Sridha Store. “Our goal is to deliver a store that feels personal and intuitive, whether you're browsing for festive flair or investing in timeless décor. This is the foundation we need to scale Sridha Store to its next level of operational excellence.”

Infrastructure Upgrades to Support Growth

The upgraded business site is being developed with a modern, scalable tech stack that supports high traffic, dynamic content loading, and multi-device responsiveness. With improved mobile optimization, faster page speeds, and a user-friendly backend, the platform is designed to offer an engaging and seamless experience for both customers and future B2B partners, including interior designers, retailers, and event stylists.

Additionally, the backend infrastructure now includes

Live Inventory Management to avoid stockouts and streamline restocking.

to avoid stockouts and streamline restocking. Custom Gifting Module to allow personalization at checkout.

to allow personalization at checkout. Reseller & Bulk Order Panel tailored for decorators and corporate clients.

Product Expansion Strategy

Beyond digital enhancements, Sridha Store is also upgrading its product lines to reflect evolving customer preferences. The expanded range will include:

New collections inspired by seasonal festivities and ethnic craftsmanship.

Premium-quality, locally sourced materials.

Limited-edition collaborative designs with artists and creators.

These efforts are aimed at making Sridha Store not just a product marketplace but a storytelling brand rooted in culture and creativity.

Building for Long-Term Scale

This infrastructure and product expansion comes at a pivotal time as Sridha Store continues to capture attention through its pop-up experiences, word-of-mouth success, and growing brand loyalty.

“This upgrade allows us to be future-ready,” said Mrs. Biswas, Owner of Sridha Store. “We’ve laid the groundwork for streamlined logistics, a smoother discovery journey for our users, and even more beautiful products on display. It’s a leap toward becoming a trusted lifestyle brand at scale.”

The upgraded platform and collections are set to go live in the coming weeks, just ahead of the festive shopping season, allowing customers to experience the new Sridha Store first-hand.

For more updates and announcements, follow Sridha Store on https://sridhastore.com