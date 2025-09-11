Quantexa Welcomes Former UK Cabinet Minister Lucy Frazer to Advisory Board

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global pioneer of Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies, today announced that Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC has joined its Advisory Board. Frazer, a former UK Cabinet minister and King’s Counsel, brings extensive experience in government, law, and communications.

Her appointment further strengthens Quantexa’s world-class Advisory Board, which earlier this year welcomed Steven Guggenheimer and Franck Petitgas. Comprised of leading professionals with expertise in finance, enterprise technology, and national security, the board reflects the company’s focus on long-term growth, innovation, and category leadership, enhancing Quantexa’s global reach.

Frazer has held ministerial roles including Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, and Solicitor General, alongside a two-decade career as a barrister and Queen’s Counsel. She has also contributed to international policy initiatives at the European Commission and is an Honorary Fellow of Cambridge University Business School.

Quantexa continues to expand its global footprint across financial services, government, and telecommunications, helping organizations turn complex, siloed data into connected, decision-ready insights. In her advisory role, Frazer will provide strategic guidance to support Quantexa’s growth and help clients unlock the full potential of the company’s Decision Intelligence Platform.

Quantexa’s Founder & CEO, Vishal Marria commented, “We are ecstatic to welcome Lucy Frazer to our Advisory Board. Her deep experience in policy, law, and strategic leadership will help guide Quantexa’s global growth and innovation, supporting our mission to use data, analytics, and AI to establish cultures of confident decision-making for clients across industries.”

Lucy Frazer shared, “I am honoured to join Quantexa’s Advisory Board at this pivotal stage for the company. Quantexa helps some of the world’s leading organizations connect and contextualize their data for smarter and more confident decision-making, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support the team in driving meaningful impact worldwide.”

To learn more about Quantexa's leadership team, including its advisory board, please visit this page.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years.

Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world.

For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

