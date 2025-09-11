21Shares Further Expands its European Product Lineup with the Launch of the 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX)

New ETP provides European investors with access to one of the leading decentralized derivatives platforms

ZURICH, 11 September 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX) on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam. DYDX marks the latest addition to 21Shares’ growing European product lineup of physically backed crypto ETPs, which offers investors exposure to underlying crypto assets through their existing bank or brokerage.

Ticker : DYDX

: DYDX Product Name : 21Shares dYdX ETP

: 21Shares dYdX ETP ISIN : CH1454621793

: CH1454621793 Fee: 2.5%

The launch of DYDX brings 21Shares’ current European product lineup to 48 crypto-asset ETPs and $11bn in total assets under management (AUM), underscoring 21Shares’ continued commitment to provide European investors with access to innovative products. The 21Shares dYdX ETP harnesses 21Shares’ legacy as one of the world’s first firms to develop, issue and manage crypto-asset ETPs across Europe and around the globe.

The 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX), 100% physically-backed, tracks the performance of DYDX, offering investors exposure to one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) to offer perpetual future contracts (a way to bet on the price of cryptocurrencies going up or down, without owning the actual coins and without any expiration date). The platform continues to maintain 15,000 weekly active traders and generated $7.7 billion in trading volume in July, with the total addressable market projected to reach $4 trillion in volume by year-end – underscoring substantial growth potential ahead. In addition to powering defi on its own chain (the dXdY chain), dYdX has distributed over $50 million in real USDC to its users . Unlike peers that rely on inflationary rewards or indirect token buybacks, dYdX delivers recurring cash flows in real, transparent, and sustainable value in the form of USDC. This model creates a self-reinforcing cycle of growth, deflationary tokenomics and long-term yield, positioning dYdX as a compelling investment opportunity.

“Leveraging its early-mover advantage, the dYdX platform has impressively facilitated over $1.5 trillion in cumulative trading volume, representing more than 20% of the $7.2 trillion transacted across decentralized perpetuals to date,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “As one of the first decentralized exchanges to offer perpetuals futures contracts, dYdX fits within 21Shares’ product development goals to offer investors something beyond the ordinary. The 21Shares dYdX ETP is a natural addition to our growing European product lineup, offering investors exposure to one of the most innovative and fast-growing projects in the decentralized derivatives space.”

Charles d’Haussy, CEO of the dYdX Foundation, said: “The dYdX ETP is a game-changing milestone, empowering institutions to harness DYDX’s pioneering technology and redefine the future of crypto derivatives markets.”

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers one of the largest suites of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff

Audrey.Belloff@21shares.com

