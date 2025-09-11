Darwin Stephens Featured as the Most Trusted REALTOR® in Texas in Apple News+

Dallas, TX, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwin Stephens dba Selling Dallas and the CEO of RADDR Group®, has been featured as one of the Top 10 Most Trusted REALTOR® in Texas in Apple News+, underscoring his role as a trusted figure in the state’s competitive real estate market. Stephen’s inclusion at the top of the Texas market reflects not only his professional accomplishments but also the importance of credibility and client confidence in luxury real estate transactions.

Darwin Stephens dba Selling Dallas

Recognition Based on Real Estate Expertise

The Most Trusted REALTOR® in Texas designation in the Apple News+ review highlights professionals whose careers are defined by consistent performance, reputation, and client confidence. For Stephens, who represents multi-million-dollar listings annually in the Dallas luxury market and maintains a 90% list-to-close ratio, the recognition affirms years of dedication to delivering measurable results for clients.

Known widely as “Selling Dallas,” Stephens has steadily built his professional reputation in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets. His record includes service as Chairman within the 5th largest REALTORS® Association in America. Beyond organizational leadership, Stephens has distinguished himself in day-to-day practice with a client-first approach that blends market knowledge, data-driven strategy, and negotiation skills. He also holds a license as a Property Tax Consultant in Texas. This has allowed him to deliver results in Dallas’ fast-moving luxury market, where credibility and precision are paramount.

“In real estate, every decision carries weight for families and investors. To be recognized as one of the Most Trusted REALTOR® in Texas is both humbling and motivating,” Stephens said. “It reminds me that credibility is the foundation of every successful relationship. It also affirms that our work has made impact where it matters most – with clients, peers, and the community.”

A New Milestone for Selling Dallas and RADDR Group

Stephens’ newest recognition represents a significant milestone for both his career and the companies he leads. Under the banner of Selling Dallas and RADDR Group, Stephens has built a brand recognized for pairing deep expertise in the Dallas luxury real estate market with a forward-looking approach to portfolio strategy and long-term value creation.

This feature also adds to Stephens’ expanding national profile. He has been featured on the cover of CEO Weekly and spotlighted in Market Watch and other business outlets, where his perspective on high-value transactions and client-first advocacy has drawn attention from industry observers nationwide. These features consistently point to the same differentiator: Stephens’ ability to guide clients through complex transactions while positioning them for ongoing success.

Looking Ahead

As Dallas continues to rank among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, the demand for trusted, strategic real estate advisors will only increase. Stephens views the Apple News+ recognition as both a milestone and responsibility, one that reinforces his commitment to delivering client success.

“Recognition is important, but what matters most is what we do with it,” Stephens said. “For me, this award is a reminder to keep raising the bar – for clients, for the industry, and for the next generation of realtors who will shape the future of Dallas real estate.”

For more information about Selling Dallas and RADDR Group, or to explore current opportunities in the Dallas luxury real estate market, please visit https://sellingdallas4all.com/.

RADDR Group®

About Selling Dallas®

Selling Dallas® is a Dallas-based real estate brand led by Darwin Stephens, specializing in luxury transactions and portfolio strategies. The company provides buyers, sellers, and investors with strategic guidance across high-value listings in one of the nation’s most competitive markets.

About RADDR Group®

RADDR Group® is the firm behind Selling Dallas. The group focuses on luxury listings, portfolio growth, and property tax consulting, delivering data-driven strategies designed to emphasize strategic planning and advisory services to help clients achieve lasting outcomes in real estate.





