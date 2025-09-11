InterDigital awarded injunction against Disney

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded a preliminary injunction against Disney by a court in Brazil.

The 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro ruled that InterDigital is entitled to a preliminary injunction over Disney’s infringement of two InterDigital patents related to AVC and HEVC video coding technology.

The decision follows the publication of an independent expert report, commissioned by the Rio court, which fully supported InterDigital's position that Disney infringed both of the patents-in-suit, and that InterDigital does not have a RAND obligation arising from the asserted encoder claims.

“From better video compression to higher picture quality and an enhanced user experience, our technology underpins the viability of the streaming industry and has enabled Disney to build a highly successful streaming business,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “This decision is an important step in ensuring that we receive fair value from Disney’s ongoing use of our innovation and I welcome the court’s support of balanced IP rights and innovation more broadly.”

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

