QuantaSing to Report Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Mainland China Toll Free:

Hong Kong Toll Free:

Conference ID: 1-412-902-4272

1-888-346-8982

4001-201203

800-905945

QuantaSing Group Limited The replay will be accessible through September 24, 2025 by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Replay Access Code: 1-412-317-0088

1-877-344-7529

9431238

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider that offers engaging, affordable and accessible online and offline services, as well as consumer products in selected areas that address senior users' wellness aspirations. QuantaSing has expanded into the pop toys sector and continues to strategically diversify its portfolio by capturing opportunities in promising consumer sectors while maintaining financial discipline.

Contact

Investor Relations

QuantaSing Group Limited

Email: ir@quantasing.com



Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429