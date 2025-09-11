Foreign Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers in China Industry Research Report 2025 | Strengthening Local Research, Partnering with Chinese Firms, and Integrating Domestic ADAS Innovations Define Core Entry Paths

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foreign Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers Industry Research Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on Overseas Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers: Three Paths for Foreign Enterprises to Transfer to NOA



Foreign Tier 1 ADAS suppliers are obviously lagging behind in the field of NOA.



In 2024, Aptiv (2.6%) and ZF (2.1%) only had single-digit shares in the Chinese L2 and above market, and Tier 1 suppliers such as Bosch, Continental, and Denso accounted for less than 1% each.



According to the publisher, there are three core paths for foreign Tier 1 ADAS suppliers to transfer to the NOA market: strengthening local research in China, establishing joint ventures with local companies, and investing in and integrating the technologies of local ADAS companies.



Core Path 1: Strengthen local research in China



The core of the local independent R&D strategy of foreign Tier 1 ADAS suppliers suppliers in China is to practice the concept of 'in China, for China'. They can establish independent R&D teams in China and grant them greater autonomy to independently develop NOA technologies suitable for the Chinese market based on China's unique traffic scenarios, driving habits and regulatory requirements. This path emphasizes technological independence and localized innovation.



Bosch, Aptiv, etc. follow this path. Aptiv takes 'thorough localization' as its goal, comprehensively improves the supporting capabilities of the local supply chain, and has planned and prepared data centers and test centers in China. Bosch China has implemented urban NOA and plans to achieve global export of mapless NOA in 2026.



Bosch's latest achievement is the 'Bosch ADAS Solution - Premium Edition'. To accelerate the implementation of NOA technology, Bosch adopts the strategy of 'phased mass production + localized adaptation + continuous iteration'. The dual Orin-X solution was mass-produced at the end of 2023, and the mapless urban end-to-end function was launched in early 2025. The Orin-Y solution will be mass-produced in Q3 2025 to further expand its capabilities. At the same time, it is targeted at the Chinese market, covering complex road conditions in 20 cities, available in highways, viaducts, and urban scenarios, with functions being continuously optimized through OTA updates.



Bosch's NOA solution is equipped with dual Orin-X chips to provide 508TOPS of computing power. In the perception layer, it integrates 5 radars, 11 8-megapixel high-definition cameras, a forward lidar and 12 ultrasonic radars to achieve accurate detection up to 300 meters away.



The Premium Edition of the Bosch ADAS Solution covers all scenarios from urban areas to highways, with functions such as point-to-point assistance, ALC, AOT and APA. It is worth noting that Bosch ensures the reliability and safety of the system under extreme conditions through multiple redundant designs (such as multi-sensor fusion, dual controllers, and braking and steering control of dual motors and dual power supplies) at the perception, decision-making and actuation levels.



Although Bosch's independent R&D requires huge investment and a long cycle, the results are remarkable. It not only successfully launched NOA products that meet the needs of the Chinese market and obtained mass production orders, but more importantly, it rebuilt a complete and self-evolving R&D system in China. This frees it from dependence on the global headquarters and enables it to compete with local Chinese rivals on the same starting line.



Core Path 2: Develop NOA solutions with local Chinese companies



Continental is a typical example of this path.



Horizon Continental Technology, a joint venture between Continental and Horizon Robotics, launched Astra, a all-scenario assisted driving system. The solution aims to transfer advanced NOA functions from high-end models to the mainstream new energy vehicle market in the price range from RMB150,000 to RMB200,000, so as to achieve large-scale deployment.



Astra targets the mid-to-high-end market. At the hardware level, it adopts the basic configuration of '11 cameras + 1 radar' (supporting lidar expansion), and is equipped with dual Horizon Journey6M computing platforms to meet the L2+ computing power requirements while achieving cost control.



Functions include urban NOA, highway NOA, autonomous on-ramp and off-ramp, all-scenario parking (HPA, APA) and active safety (AEB, LDW, TLR).



Joint ventures can quickly enter the market and improve localization capabilities. The cooperative R&D model can help foreign Tier 1 suppliers effectively utilize local resources and make up for their own shortcomings in certain specific areas (such as AI chips, localized algorithms, and data ecology), thereby gaining a place in the rapidly changing Chinese NOA market.



Core Path 3: Invest in and integrate the technologies of local ADAS companies



The typical representative of this path is ZF.



ZF first invested in CalmCar, a local technology startup in China, in 2021 and invested US$150 million in CalmCar's Series C financing as a lead investor. At the 2025 Auto Shanghai, CalmCar not only released its self-developed BEV+Transformer perception system, end-to-end urban NOA system and other core technologies, but also displayed a mass-produced and quasi-mass-produced product matrix covering APA, highway NOA, hardware and software integrated solutions and future mobility services. These core technologies are expected to provide strong support for ZF's NOA technology layout in the future.



ZF, Denso, Hyundai Mobis and other global Tier 1 suppliers have robust financial strength and a broad customer base. They are temporarily lagging behind in the NOA technology competition. In the future, they may acquire Chinese local Tier 1 ADAS suppliers to quickly catch up with market leaders. Companies that can be acquired include Deeproute.ai, PhiGent Robotics, Minieye, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Global Traffic Regulations and Development Planning for Assisted Driving

Laws and Regulations

Global Traffic Regulations for Assisted Driving

The UNECE Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation - Main Test Items

The UNECE Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation - System Safety and Fail-safe Response

The UNECE Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation - Human-machine Interface/Operator Information

The UNECE Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation - Object Detection, Data Storage

Assisted Driving Development Planning in Some Countries/Regions around the World

EU & Europe's Traffic Regulations on Assisted Driving

Germany's Act on Autonomous Driving

The UK Parliament Passed the Automated Vehicles Act 2024

EU & Europe's Assisted Driving Development Plan

EU's Assisted Driving Roadmap and Outlook in 2040

U.S. Traffic Regulations on Assisted Driving

U.S. Assisted Driving Development Plan

Japan's Traffic Regulations on Assisted Driving

Japan's Action Plan for Realizing and Popularizing Assisted Driving 4.0 - Classification of Driving Environments for Assisted Vehicles

Japan's Assisted Driving Development Plan

Japan's 'RoAD to the L4 Project' - Four Themes

Japan Digital Agency Released 'Mobility Roadmap 2024'

South Korea's Traffic Regulations on Assisted Driving

South Korea's Assisted Driving Development Plan

Global ADAS Market Status and Trends

Global ADAS Market Size

Global ADAS Market Trends and Prospects

Competitive Landscape of Global ADAS Market

ADAS Business Model

Global Governments' Higher Requirements on ADAS Safety

Global ADAS Market Dynamics

Mergers and Acquisitions of Major Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers in Europe and the United States

(Europe)

Status Quo of European ADAS Market

Status Quo of European ADAS Market Segments

Status Quo of European L2+ Market

European ADAS Market Drivers

UN Regulation No. 171 (UN R171)

Regulation-based System Design Transformation

Mainstream European L2 ADAS OEMs - BMW

Mainstream European L2 ADAS OEMs - Mercedes-Benz

Mainstream European L2 ADAS OEMs - Volkswagen

Mainstream European L2 ADAS OEMs - Others

Future Trends and Overseas Strategy of European ADAS

North America

Status Quo and Size of North American ADAS Market

Status Quo of North American ADAS Market Segments

Updates of the U.S. New Car Assessment Program (NCAP)

Summary of NCAP Updates

Mainstream North American L2 ADAS OEMs - Tesla

Mainstream North American L2 ADAS OEMs - GM

Mainstream North American L2 ADAS OEMs - Ford

North American ADAS Market Drivers

Future Trends and Overseas Strategy of North American ADAS

Asia Pacific

Status Quo and Size of Asia-Pacific ADAS Market

Status Quo of Asia-Pacific ADAS Market Segments

Dynamics in Asia-Pacific ADAS Regulations

Mainstream Asia-Pacific L2 ADAS OEMs - Hyundai

Mainstream Asia-Pacific L2 ADAS OEMs - Hyundai - Toyota

Mainstream Asia-Pacific L2 ADAS OEMs - Hyundai - Honda

Asia-Pacific ADAS Market Drivers (excluding China)

Future Trends and Overseas Response of Asia Pacific (excluding China)

2 Development Trends of Products and Solutions of International Tier 1 Suppliers

Financial Performance Comparison of Foreign Tier 1 Suppliers in 2024

Sales Volume of Foreign Tier 1 Suppliers in China, 2023-2025

Strategic Resource Allocation of Foreign Tier 1 Suppliers in China

Comparison of the Latest ADAS Product Matrix

Product Trends of Foreign Tier 1 ADAS suppliers

Comparison of the Latest Generation of Front View Cameras

Front View Camera Development Trends of Foreign Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers

Comparison of the Latest Generation of Surround View Cameras

Comparison of the Latest Generation of Radar

Radar Development Trends of Foreign Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers

Comparison of the Latest Generation of Ultrasonic Radar

Comparison of the Latest Generation of OMS/DMS

Comparison of the Latest Generation of Domain Controllers/Central Computing Platforms

Domain Controller Development Trends of Foreign Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers

Comparison of the Latest Advanced Assisted Driving Solutions

Trends of Advanced Assisted Driving Solutions

Difficulties in the Current ADAS Business Development of Foreign Tier 1 Suppliers in China

Difficulties in the Current ADAS Business Development of Foreign Tier 2 Suppliers in China

Advantages of International Tier 1 Suppliers

Advantages of International Tier 1 Suppliers

Strategic Trends of International Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers

3 Development Trends of Products and Solutions of International Tier 1 Suppliers

Aptiv

MAXIEYE

Wind River

Horizon Robotics

Bosch

Continental

AUMOVIO (Continental’s independent brand)

Ambarella

Horizon Continental Technology (joint venture: Horizon Robotics + Continental)

Denso

2025 Mid-term Strategy and 2030 Long-term Strategy

Horizon Robotics

Hyundai Mobis

MORELITE

2025 Strategy in China

Magna

Veoneer (via Magna’s acquisition of its Active Safety business)

NVIDIA

Valeo

Volkswagen

Mobileye

ZF

Horizon Robotics

Flextronics

Baidu

