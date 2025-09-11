China and Global Automotive ADAS Camera Report 2025 | In Terms of the Amount of Installed Data, Installations of Side-view Cameras Maintain a Growth Rate of Over 90%

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive ADAS Camera Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of the amount of installed data, installations of side-view cameras maintain a growth rate of over 90%



From January to May 2025, ADAS cameras (statistical scope: front-view, side-view, surround view) installations for new passenger cars in China reached 33.160 million, a year-on-year increase of 38.6%; In 2024, the data was 76.424 million, a year-on-year increase of 44.4%.



Among them, side-view cameras grew the fastest. From January to May 2025, installations of side-view cameras were 7.077 million, a year-on-year increase of 96.6%. Specifically, in terms of brands and models, from January to May 2025, a total of 42 brands and 133 models adopted the 5-side-view camera solution, with a total of 1.18 million installed models, a year-on-year increase of 129.5%.



In terms of price ranges for 5-side-view camera solution, the 200,000-250,000 yuan range has the highest proportion at 24.2%. In this price range, there are many models with a 100% installation rate of 5 side-view cameras, including Xiaomi SU7, Li Auto L6, ONVO L60, Zeekr 7X, etc.



In terms of quantity, surround view cameras have the largest installation volume among all ADAS cameras. From January to May 2025, the installation volume of surround view cameras was 18.595 million, a year-on-year increase of 27.1%. Specifically, for models, a total of 302 models have a 100% installation rate of surround view cameras. In terms of brands, BYD ranks first in installations, accounting for 17.1%, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Geely Automobile, which ranks second in installations.



From January to May 2025, a total of 31 brands have a 100% installation rate of surround view cameras, including Zeekr, Voyah, Li Auto, NIO, IM Motors, ORA, Xiaomi, Hyptec, Deepal, etc.



In terms of ADAS solutions, the 12V solution has the fastest growth, followed by the 11V solution



From January to May 2025, by ADAS solutions equipped in models, the 12V solution grew the fastest, followed by the 11V solution. Among them, installations of the 12V solution reached 366,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1241.8%. Installations of the 11V solution was 707,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 80.0%.



12V Solution



The mainstream 12V solution consists of 3 front-view cameras (3 monocular / 1 monocular + 1 binocular / 1 trinocular), 4 side-view cameras, 1 rear-view camera and 4 surround view cameras.



Take the BYD God's Eye (DiPilot) released in February 2025 as an example. Vision-only solution God's Eye C uses 12 cameras, including 1 trinocular front-view camera, 5 side-view cameras and 4 surround view cameras. Among them, both sides of the trinocular front-view camera are isomorphic 8MP wide-angle cameras (FOV 120), and the middle one is an 8MP telephoto camera (FOV 30). The 12V solution, together with 5R12U, can realize intelligent driving functions such as memory NOA, highway and expressway NOA, ICC, valet parking, and remote parking.



From January to May 2025, there are 11 brands including BYD, Fangchengbao, Zeekr, Hyptec, EXEED, Denza, etc., with a total of 41 models adopting the 12V solution.



11V Solution



The Xiaomi YU7 released in June 2025 adopts the 11V solution, including 2 front-view cameras, 4 surround view cameras, 4 side-view cameras and 1 rear-view camera. It is reported that all the above cameras are provided by Sunny Automotive Optech. Together with LiDAR, 4D radars and ultrasonic radars, the Xiaomi YU7 can realize a full set of high-end functions including urban NOA, highway NOA, intelligent parking, and memory parking.



From January to May 2025, there are 32 brands including Xiaomi, XPeng, Yangwang, IM Motors, Voyah, Li Auto, etc., with a total of 83 models adopting the 11V solution.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive ADAS Camera Industry??

Basic Introduction to Automotive ADAS

Classification of Automotive ADAS Functions

Main Application Scenarios of Automotive ADAS Cameras

Classification of ADAS Cameras

Structure and Cost Proportion of In-Vehicle Cameras

Industrial Chain of In-Vehicle Cameras

Enterprise Layouts of In-Vehicle Camera Industrial Chain

Number of Cameras Required for Autonomous Driving by Different Levels and Sensor Configuration of Mainstream Automotive Models

Sensor Configuration of ADAS Solutions of Selected OEMs

2 Market Status of Automotive ADAS Cameras

Overall Market Situation

Total Camera Installation Volume and Year-on-Year Growth

Camera Installation Volume of New Joint Venture Brand Models

Front Camera Installation Volume of New Domestic Brand Models

Front View System

Front Camera Installation Volume (by Price/Brand/Model)

Installation Volume and Penetration Rate of Front Monocular HD Cameras

Proportion of Front Monocular HD Cameras and 8MP Front Camera Installation

Front Camera Installation Volume of New Joint Venture Brand Models

Front Camera Installation Volume of New Domestic Brand Models

Market Share of Forward- looking All-in-one Machine Supplier

Market Share of Forward- looking Module Suppliers

Surround View System

Surround-view Camera Installation Volume (by Price/Brand/Model)

Installation Volume and Penetration Rate of Surround-view HD Cameras

Proportion of Surround-view HD Cameras and 2MP/8MP Surround-view Installation

Rear View System

Rear-view Camera Installation Volume (by Price/Brand/Model)

Installation Volume and Penetration Rate of Rear-view HD Cameras

Proportion of Rear-view HD Cameras and 2MP/8MP Installation

View System

Camera Installation Volume (by Price/Brand/Model)

Market Share of 360 Camera Suppliers

Reversing Camera

Reversing Camera Installation Volume (by Price/Brand/Model)

Reversing Camera Installation Volume (by Price Range)

3 Research on Domestic ADAS Camera Enterprises

MINIEYE

Titan Invo Technology

JIMU Intelligent

MAXIEYE

Autocuis Technology

Freetech

iMotion Automotive Technology

CalmCar

Jingwei Hirain

Yihang Intellitech

O-film

Streamax Technology

Hikvision

Smarter Eye

Metoak

Huawei

Zhuoyu

Hirige

PhiGent

4 Research on Overseas ADAS Camera Enterprises

Denso

Bosch

Aptiv

Panasonic Automotive

Continental

ZF

MCNEX

Magna

Valeo

Faurecia

First Sensor

Hyundai Mobis

LG

Ricoh

Hitachi Astemo

Samsung

5 Summary and Trends of ADAS Camera Enterprises

Summary of Domestic Vision Enterprise Layouts

Domestic Vision Enterprise Layouts

Domestic Vision Enterprise Layouts (10)

Solutions and Sensor Configurations of Domestic Vision Enterprises

Summary of Overseas Vision Enterprise Layouts

Overseas Passenger Car Vision Enterprise Summary - Product Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6vf72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.