Navigating Diaper Demand in the Baby Bust Economy | Targeted Portfolio Segmentation, Evidence-backed Wellness Enhancement and Agile Channel Strategies

In a baby bust economy, the baby diaper industry must address declining birth rates by harnessing per capita penetration. This involves targeted portfolio segmentation, evidence-backed wellness enhancement and agile channel strategies. Adjacent areas of broader baby and maternity care and senior hygiene offer scope beyond diapers for long-term growth and customer lifetime value.



The Navigating Diaper Demand in the Baby Bust Economy global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Tackle neglected users and need gaps

Sharpen wellness-led value shift

Democratise shopper journey

Identify logical adjacencies beyond diaper care

Conclusion

