Xylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Output to Grow by 20% with Asia Set to Dominate This Global Capacity Growth

Global xylene capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to escalating demand for its principal derivative, paraxylene (p-xylene), an essential ingredient in the manufacture of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Asia is set to dominate this global capacity growth, due to its massive manufacturing sector that relies heavily on xylene for various industrial and consumer applications.



Scope

Global xylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global xylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the xylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Xylene Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Xylene Plants

02. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Xylene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Xylene Plants by Country

Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Xylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Asia

05. Xylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Xylene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the Middle East

06. Xylene Capacity Outlook in Africa

Xylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Europe

07. Xylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Xylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Xylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Xylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Xylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

