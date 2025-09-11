Ian Ball Appointed Vice-Chairman of McEwen Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) (“McEwen” or "MUX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Ball as the Company’s Vice-Chairman, a newly created executive position designed to support the Company’s strategic growth.

Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Ball has served as an independent director of McEwen since 2022. His appointment reflects the Company’s commitment to strengthening leadership as it advances its production and exploration goals.

From 2014 to 2021, Mr. Ball was President and then CEO of Abitibi Royalties Inc., where he led the company to a remarkable Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 74% for its share price, making it one of the best-performing gold companies during this time. Prior to that, Mr. Ball served as President of McEwen Mining (now McEwen Inc.), overseeing the Company’s mining operations and exploration programs. He began his career at Goldcorp Inc. in 2004.

As Vice-Chairman of McEwen, Mr. Ball will focus on driving the Company’s medium- to long-term growth strategies. His priorities will include supporting the Company’s objective to double production by 2030, advancing exploration plans and evaluating capital allocation and future growth opportunities.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, commented: “Ian brings a rare combination of operational experience and capital markets acumen. His track record speaks for itself, and we’re excited to have him help shape McEwen’s next chapter of growth.”

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas through its three mines located in the USA, Canada and Argentina and its large advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. It also has a gold and silver mine on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project aims to become one of the world’s first regenerative copper mines and is committed to carbon neutrality by 2038.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally invested US$205 million in the companies and takes a salary of $1/year. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. His objective for MUX is to build its share value and establish a dividend, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

McEwen's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "MUX".

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.

