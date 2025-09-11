Defining a New Chapter for Urban Mobility in Europe with Avant-Garde Design and Unmissable Personalization

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linktour Automotive, an innovative new energy vehicle brand focused on urban mobility, announced its official entry into the European market today during its brand launch event at IAA Mobility 2025.





During the event, Linktour outlined their vision to open a fresh chapter in urban travel for Europe with its debut models L6e and L7e. Set to define a new genre in boutique urban mobility, the models feature avant-garde design, an industry-first 'Art Window', advanced smart features and unprecedented urban performance—delivering on Linktour’s mission to make fashionable, enjoyable and intelligent urban mobility accessible to all.

A Global Journey Beginning in Europe

Vibrant, stylish, avant-garde and eco-friendly, the Linktour L-series was conceptualized and designed specifically with urban drivers in mind. Seeking to alleviate the daily frustrations of city driving, the brand’s debut models combine a compact package with agile handling and advanced intelligence. Matching customer demands for both style and substance are a futuristic design with a focus on premium-quality production that meets and exceeds EU standards. Expertly crafted with Linktour’s philosophy of seamlessly blending industrial precision with people-first practicality throughout the entire creation process.

Four Key Forces Reshaping Urban Mobility

In its quest to become an urban icon, the Linktour DNA starts with Design-driven. Geometric aesthetics boldly blend with elegant curves for a futuristic silhouette unmatched by any model in its class. The signature frameless door and panoramic sunroof transform each voyage into an artistic dance of light. Further building its futuristic identity, Linktour’s roots in technology have resulted in groundbreaking modular design and human-car interactions. Designed for real human needs, triangulating the connection between people, car and city. The debut models cement Linktour’s status as the future of urban mobility – where smart machines embolden individual lifestyles while offering warm personal spaces and effortless interactions.





Breaking new ground in Personal Expression, no two Linktour models will be identical thanks to the brand’s innovative “Art Window”. This industry-first feature transforms the Linktour into a smart canvas for creative – or commercial – expression with the ability to seamlessly switch graphics in specialized display areas. Whether it’s a simple color change to match your mood, the courageous decision to display personal artworks or a business logo to turn your vehicle into a mobile billboard, the “Art Window” injects fun and inspiration into each journey with a personal fingerprint.

Linktour’s advanced suite of Smart Experience features delivers convenience, cutting-edge interactions and enhanced safety designed for the digital age. A 10.25-inch touch screen is paired with a 5-inch intelligent panel to put the driver fully in control. The user-friendly cockpit thoughtfully arranges crucial driving information by importance. One-Click Mobile Screen Projection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Bluetooth functionality allows drivers to extend their digital lives wherever they travel – whether for work or for leisure.





With Linktour’s all-in-one App, drivers are always in maximum control of their vehicle, even when they’re not behind the wheel. The brand’s signature app brings convenience and comfort through mobile access to vehicle status, location, locks and windows. Remote climate control equips drivers for all seasons with the ability to pre-heat their vehicle in frigid winter months or cool it off in the summer, ensuring a cozy cabin is always waiting. Meanwhile, a charge status monitor takes the pressure off powering up, freeing drivers to grab a coffee, take a stroll or finish a meeting just in time to get back to their fully charged vehicle.

Driven by the Urban Pioneer philosophy, Linktour’s L-series is designed for the ultimate city driving experience as a master of agile handling and extreme adaptability.

It proudly stands as the world’s first L-series to utilize an all-aluminum frame. This greatly reduces weight, improves energy efficiency and strengthens resilience against corrosion. In another world first, it is the only L-Series with Cell to Body technology, which also increases safety while lowering center of gravity for superior handling. Linktour’s 1800mm wheelbase is leading in its class – meaning more comfortable seating and storage perfectly adapted for daily driving.

One Series, Two experiences

The Linktour Alumi L6e “Urban Sprite” is designed for families seeking a second source of city mobility, but is equally attractive for young city drivers who prefer a fusion of efficiency and style. Maximizing the benefits of its compact and lightweight design, with only 2685mm(L)*1500mm(W)*1555mm(H), the Linktour Urban Sprite is ideal for traversing congested urban traffic or exploring narrow old town alleyways. While engineered for agility, the cabin is focused entirely on comfort with eco-friendly materials and 4-way adjustable sports style seating. Both debut models offer four color options: Starlit Black, Rock Grey, Sprout Green and Moon White.

The performance-oriented Linktour Alumi Elite L7e “Urban Elite” caters to those looking to push the limits. The powerful e-motor delivers a peak output of 23 kW and up to 110 N.m of torque, with acceleration from zero to 50 km/h in 5.5 seconds delivering a sporty driving experience unlike any other in its segment. Its fully loaded gradeability is increased to 35%. Meanwhile, a WMTC range of 180km opens a new world of possibilities for urban drivers. Dual driving modes are standard for the L7e version: D-mode converts the car to focus on maximizing energy efficiency, while S-mode makes city driving not just effortless but also exhilarating. An expertly-tuned chassis also features EPS+ABS+EBD+BA systems, giving drivers full mastery of their vehicle.

Intelligent Global Strategy

Linktour Automotive has initiated plans for a steady sales and service expansion around the world – with a strong dedication to stable global network growth moving forward. A focus on local support ensures convenient access to spare parts, service teams and battery maintenance.

“We believe mobility should be more than just moving from A to B; it should be an extension of one's lifestyle and attitude. Linktour is not just launching a car, we are introducing a platform that inspires self-expression. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with European drivers and look forward to working with our partners to reimagine the future of urban mobility,” said Dr. Tang, CEO of Linktour.

Linktour at IAA Mobility 2025: Hall A1, Booth D20

Media and guests have the opportunity to experience this thrilling new brand in-person by visiting the Linktour booth at IAA Mobility 2025, where a series of specialized experiences, custom vehicle showcases and designer talks have been arranged throughout the auto show weekend.

About Linktour

Linktour Automotive is a global brand specializing in new energy vehicles designed for boutique urban mobility. Targeting the global market, Linktour’s products have been developed in accordance with global standards and guided with a focus on sustainability. By boldly defining a new class of urban mobility that is vibrant, stylish and avant-garde, Linktour Automotive delivers experiences that exceed expectations through four driving forces: Design-driven, Personal Expression, Smart Experiences, and Urban Pioneer.

Linktour is part of Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, which is a Fortune Global 500 company and a leader in both the aluminum and textile industries. Established in 1951, the group has 18 manufacturing bases, over 100,000 employees worldwide and possess a vertically integrated aluminum industry chain, complete vehicle manufacturing and end-of-life recycling and reuse solutions.

Media Contact

Qingyi Li, liqingyi@linktour-auto.com