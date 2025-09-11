Filter Needles Market Size to Reach USD 3.68 Billion by 2032 as Healthcare Systems Push for Safer, More Efficient Drug Preparation – SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filter Needles Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Filter Needles Market (フィルターニードル市場) was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% from 2024 to 2032 reaching USD 3.68 billion by 2032. These so-called filter needles used to remove particulate matter whilst preparing and administering drugs are continuing to become increasingly relevant in contemporary medical practice. Increasing consciousness regarding medicine safety alongside the expanding prevalence of injectable therapeutics and biologics is driving the marketplace. The market for filter needles in the US alone valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2032, which indicates a healthy acceptance of these devices from hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.





Support to the market growth comes from shift towards increased safety standards & compliance with more stringent regulatory requirements. Healthcare practitioners are rapidly incorporating filter needles into routine workflows, particularly for compounding medications, chemotherapy preparations, and breaking/handling glass ampules while there is a growing concern over minimizing the potential risk of contamination.

Segmentation Insights

By Raw Material

In 2023, stainless-steel filter needles accounted for 43% of global revenue, by raw material. They are also more stable, sterility preserving, and ubiquitous as such are the goods of choice in the hospital pharmacy and operating room. While less common, glass filter needles remain used in specialty applications where it is important that the sample does not come into contact with any metal. However, several other materials (eg, advanced polymers) are emerging, being cheaper and simpler to dispose of.

By End-Use

In 2023, the largest segment belonged to hospitals, which accounted for 44% of market share. Their dominance can be derived because of their wide applications in drug compounding, oncology treatment, bile infusions, and in all emergency areas where particulate-free medication is required. ASCs and clinics are broadening their procedural volumes and adopting solutions to enhance patient safety protocols, leading to a fast adoption rate. The home care and “others” segment will account for moderate growth as home infusion therapy is becoming more frequent; however, hospitals will still account for the largest revenue share through 2032.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the global filter needles market revenue in North America was around 35% in 2023 due to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high per-capita healthcare spending and early adoption to devices with safety features. Growth in Single-Use, Sterile Filter Needles The U.S. will maintain its lead in the region as hospital procurement of single-use, sterile filter needles increases while oncology and specialty drug preparation facilities continue to boost investment. Next comes Europe, where Germany, France, and the UK have developed stringent standards for the preparation of medicines. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising hospital construction, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing base, and government initiatives to improve drug safety protocols primarily in the Asia-Pacific region which is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The latter two, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, are potential new frontiers as healthcare access expands and providers look for cost-effective means to mitigate contamination risks.

Statistical Insights & Trends:

Anticipated to witness a steady increase in adoption, hospitals are expected to continue to be the largest consumers of filter needles globally. The increasing development of injectable drugs, particularly biologics and drugs for cancer, has fueled this demand as oncology departments use a large share of that. The shift for medical equipment to e-commerce procurement is commencing at a double-digit rate, enabling easy access to this form of procurement for smaller clinics and outpatient centers. Filter needle utilization is also being emphasized in training programs for pharmacy staff and nurses due to its role in minimizing risk of adverse events caused by contamination. Moreover, sustainability projects are initiating the use of more recyclable or lower-waste materials for filter needle production, which complements global healthcare movements toward greener operability.

Recent News:

In March 2022, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical, a move intended to enhance its offerings in infusion therapy and related products, including filter needles. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster ICU Medical's competitiveness in the market.

ICU Medical completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical, a move intended to enhance its offerings in infusion therapy and related products, including filter needles. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster ICU Medical's competitiveness in the market. In January 15, 2025, Terumo launched its Injection Filter Needle as the first product under its INFINO Development Program. This needle is designed for both hypodermic and intravitreal injections and features an integrated 5-micron polyamide mesh filter to prevent particulate contamination.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Derived from regional compliance levels with sterility and safety standards in 2023, this insight highlights how different regions are aligning with regulatory mandates related to single-use devices and contamination control.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Derived from regional compliance levels with sterility and safety standards in 2023, this insight highlights how different regions are aligning with regulatory mandates related to single-use devices and contamination control. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Inferred from the volume of drug handling and reconstitution procedures, offering an indirect view into whether current production meets the increasing demand driven by parenteral therapies.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Inferred from the volume of drug handling and reconstitution procedures, offering an indirect view into whether current production meets the increasing demand driven by parenteral therapies. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Based on regional disparities in prescription volumes and the dependency on specific geographies for sterile drug preparation equipment, potential disruption zones can be pinpointed.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Based on regional disparities in prescription volumes and the dependency on specific geographies for sterile drug preparation equipment, potential disruption zones can be pinpointed. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Highlights trends in the adoption of filter needles in high-volume pharmaceutical environments, particularly in aseptic drug reconstitution and biologics handling.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Highlights trends in the adoption of filter needles in high-volume pharmaceutical environments, particularly in aseptic drug reconstitution and biologics handling. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Linked to data on healthcare expenditure for drug preparation tools and market demand for advanced sterile filtration solutions, showing how leading brands are positioning themselves in this niche.

– helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Linked to data on healthcare expenditure for drug preparation tools and market demand for advanced sterile filtration solutions, showing how leading brands are positioning themselves in this niche. PRESCRIPTION & THERAPY DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps stakeholders align supply with actual demand driven by clinical need. Pulled from 2023 incidence and prevalence data of drug-related therapies and regional prescription patterns involving parenteral medications.

Filter Needles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.03 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.85% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Raw Material (Stainless Steel, Glass, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

