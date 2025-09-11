Anosh Ahmed, CEO of PFOAA, Presents New Industry Survey Revealing AI Adoption to Double in Financial Services by 2026

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anosh Ahmed today unveiled the results of a comprehensive new industry survey highlighting a dramatic increase in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the financial services sector. According to the survey, AI use in banking, insurance, fintech, and other financial services is projected to more than double by 2026, ushering in a transformative era of digital innovation.





The survey reveals that while 38% of financial institutions currently utilize AI technologies, this figure is expected to surge to over 75% within the next year. Key areas of AI application include fraud detection, risk management, customer service and virtual assistants, credit scoring and loan approvals, regulatory compliance monitoring, and investment research.

Respondents cited numerous primary benefits fueling AI adoption:

Cost savings and operational efficiency (62%)





Enhanced customer experience (55%)





Faster decision-making with real-time insights (49%)





Improved compliance accuracy (41%)





“Financial institutions are recognizing that AI is no longer optional—it’s becoming a critical driver of growth and competitiveness,” said Anosh Ahmed. “The industry is moving beyond experimentation and into full-scale deployment.”

Despite the enthusiasm, challenges remain. The most significant barriers slowing AI adoption include:

High implementation costs (46%)





Data privacy and security concerns (44%)





Lack of skilled AI professionals (39%)





Regulatory uncertainty (35%)





“These barriers underline the need to balance innovation with compliance and customer trust,” Ahmed added.

With investment in AI set to accelerate, nearly two-thirds of surveyed firms plan to significantly increase their AI budgets in the coming 18 months. By 2026, AI tools are expected to become mainstream across nearly every major segment of financial services.

“AI will transform financial services in the same way digital banking transformed customer interactions a decade ago,” Ahmed concluded. “By 2026, it will be impossible to imagine financial services without AI at its core.”

About PFOAA

The Private Family Office of Anosh Ahmed (PFOAA) is a global wealth management and investment firm founded in 2006 by Dr. Anosh Ahmed. Based in Dubai with a robust presence spanning multiple continents, PFOAA specializes in socially conscious investments, real estate, financial and commodity trading, media, healthcare, and philanthropy. Guided by its mission to create legacies that uplift communities, PFOAA leverages a $1.5 billion portfolio to drive positive social change and sustainable development. Learn more at https://pfoaa.com

About Anosh Ahmed

Anosh Ahmed is a physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known for his leadership in multiple industries including healthcare, finance, real estate, technology, and social impact. He is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Private Family Office of Anosh Ahmed and Anosh Inc., specializing in holistic investment strategies and sustainable development projects spanning real estate, media, financial trading, commodity trading, and global consulting.