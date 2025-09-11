Electronic Toll Collection Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Top 25 ETC Companies Driving Intelligent Transport Systems in 2025

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electronic Toll Collection Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Electronic Toll Collection. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 25 Electronic Toll Collection Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is a technology designed to automate the toll payment process on highways, bridges, and tunnels. Unlike traditional toll collection methods that require drivers to stop and pay with cash or tokens at toll booths - often resulting in traffic congestion and delays - ETC enables seamless, contactless toll transactions. This not only reduces traffic bottlenecks but also enhances transportation efficiency and road network management.



In recent years, product launches and technological advancements have been the primary strategies employed by leading players in the ETC market. In addition, companies are pursuing a variety of growth strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, investments, and geographic expansions, to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for intelligent transportation systems.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Electronic Toll Collection companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Electronic Toll Collection quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Electronic Toll Collection market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Kapsch Trafficcom, Conduent, Efkon, ST Engineering (transcore), Thales, Siemens, Q-free, Cubic Corporation, Neology, Feig Electronic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Skytoll, Quarterhill, Perceptics, Star Systems International, Gea, Adaptive Recognition Inc., Sice, Jenoptik, Far Eastern Group, Toll Collect Gmbh, Geotoll, Indra, and Kistler Group.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Kapsch TrafficCom AG



Kapsch TrafficCom AG is a leading manufacturer with a strong focus on electronic tolling hardware and software. The company expanded its production capacities in Vienna, increasing output by 30%. Kapsch focuses on technological innovation, exemplified by the launch of its latest Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) engine for the North American market, which offers improved performance and cost efficiency. Their Company Analysis highlights a robust product portfolio and strong Company Positioning in Europe and North America.



Conduent Incorporated



Conduent Incorporated has a notable presence in the North American market, primarily in the United States. Their products focus on tolling hardware and software, illustrated by their contract renewal with the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) for processing tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge. Conduent continues to leverage organic growth strategies to expand its Company Market Share and Product Portfolio. They maintain a competitive Company Ranking due to their innovative solutions and strategic regional presence.



ST Engineering (TransCore)



ST Engineering (TransCore) is renowned for its strong presence in the US. It has partnered with other technology leaders to develop next-generation multi-protocol and interoperable tolling systems. Their Company Profiles emphasize a broad Company Market Share and an extensive Product Portfolio that includes electronic tolling solutions. TransCore's focus on expanding their Company Positioning through both organic and inorganic growth strategies has bolstered their overall market impact.





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Urgent Need to Mitigate Traffic Congestion and Reduce Road Accidents Strong Government Support to Deploy Advanced Tolling Solutions High Convenience of Automated Toll Payment Options Technological Advancements in Transportation Infrastructure

Restraints Overreliance on Technologies and Susceptibility to Technical Failure ETC Implementation Constraints in Developing Countries Requirement for High Initial Investments in GPS- and GNSS-based ETC Systems

Opportunities Significant Focus on Minimizing Fuel Consumption and Emissions for Economic and Environmental Gains Integration of Blockchain Technology into Toll Collection Systems Rising Number of Public-Private Partnership Agreements in Transportation Sector Increasing Adoption of All-Electronic Tolling Systems

Challenges Data Privacy Concerns Interoperability Issues Associated with Tolling Systems



Case Study Analysis

Western Digital and Theobroma Systems Provided Customized Toll Collection System for European Project

Sice Upgraded Humber Bridge Tolling System for Optimized Traffic Management and Revenue Generation

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Selected Transcore for E-Zpass Customer Service Enhancement

ERC Selected Cloud-based Tolling Solution from Cognizant to Maximize Revenue

Plus Malaysia Used Tapway's AI and Nvidia's GPUs in RFID Toll Tracking System Based on ANPR Technology

Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2020-2024

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Brand Comparison

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Conduent Incorporated

Efkon GmbH

ST Engineering (Transcore)

Thales

Siemens

Q-Free

Cubic Corporation

Neology

Feig Electronic

Other Players

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Skytoll

Quarterhill

Perceptics, LLC

Star Systems International

GEA

Adaptive Recognition Inc.

Sice

Jenoptik

Far Eastern Group

Toll Collect GmbH

Geotoll

Indra

Kistler Group

