South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Databook 2025-2030: Seoul Leads the Way - 31 Facilities Driving South Korea's Data Center Boom

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Korean data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% from 2024 to 2030.
In 2025, the South Korean data center industry is expected to occupy a total utilized area of around 3.75 million sq. ft., displaying an increase of around 14.7% compared to the previous year. New entrants, such as Empyrion Digital, DCI Data Centers, OneAsia Network, Epoch Digital, and STACK Infrastructure, will contribute to significant area additions in the South Korea data center colocation market in the coming years.
In East Asia, the South Korea data center colocation market is one of the major colocation data center hubs, which consists of 54 operational colocation data center facilities. Seoul is the leading location for the development of data centers. It hosts around 31 data center facilities. Digital Edge DC, LG CNS, LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK Broadband are some major colocation providers in South Korea.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in South Korea.
- The study of the existing South Korea data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in South Korea by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 54
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22
- Coverage: 10+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in South Korea
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the South Korea data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Digital Edge DC
- Epoch Digital
- Equinix
- kt cloud
- LG Uplus
- SK Broadband
- Digital Realty
- Dreammark1
- Hostway IDC
- KINX
- LG CNS
- Other Operators
New Operators
- DCI Data Centers
- Empyrion Digital
- Fir Hills Inc.
- Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- Other Operators
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in South Korea?
- What factors are driving the South Korea data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the South Korean data center industry?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in South Korea by 2030?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Government Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
Colocation Market Snapshot
Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in South Korea
- Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in South Korea
- Sustainability Status in South Korea
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in South Korea
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nce8dq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.