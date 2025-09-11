South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Databook 2025-2030: Seoul Leads the Way - 31 Facilities Driving South Korea's Data Center Boom

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Korean data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% from 2024 to 2030.



In 2025, the South Korean data center industry is expected to occupy a total utilized area of around 3.75 million sq. ft., displaying an increase of around 14.7% compared to the previous year. New entrants, such as Empyrion Digital, DCI Data Centers, OneAsia Network, Epoch Digital, and STACK Infrastructure, will contribute to significant area additions in the South Korea data center colocation market in the coming years.



In East Asia, the South Korea data center colocation market is one of the major colocation data center hubs, which consists of 54 operational colocation data center facilities. Seoul is the leading location for the development of data centers. It hosts around 31 data center facilities. Digital Edge DC, LG CNS, LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK Broadband are some major colocation providers in South Korea.



REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in South Korea.

The study of the existing South Korea data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in South Korea by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea

Facilities Covered (Existing): 54

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22

Coverage: 10+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in South Korea

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the South Korea data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Digital Edge DC

Epoch Digital

Equinix

kt cloud

LG Uplus

SK Broadband

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Hostway IDC

KINX

LG CNS

Other Operators

New Operators

DCI Data Centers

Empyrion Digital

Fir Hills Inc.

Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Other Operators

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in South Korea?

What factors are driving the South Korea data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the South Korean data center industry?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in South Korea by 2030?

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Government Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



Colocation Market Snapshot



Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in South Korea

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in South Korea

Sustainability Status in South Korea

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in South Korea

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

