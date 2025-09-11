Metsera to Present Research Highlighting its Next-Generation Obesity Portfolio at the 61st EASD Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, will present clinical and preclinical data from its portfolio of next-generation ultra-long acting, scalable, and combinable therapies at the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) held September 15-19, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

“As we progress our pipeline of ultra-long acting next-generation nutrient-stimulated hormone, or NuSH, therapies, we are encouraged by the opportunity to leverage our investigational medicines both as monotherapies and in combination with each other,” said Steve Marso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Metsera. “Our late-breaker highlights the initial clinical results for our ultra-long acting amylin analog MET-233i, showcasing a potential best-in-class profile. We also have two preclinical presentations, including one highlighting how MET-233i can be combined with MET-097i, our ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist, in a first-in-category multi-NuSH combination. We look forward to presenting these findings to the scientific community at this year’s EASD Annual Meeting.”

Presentation Details:

Late-breaker, Clinical

Title: Pharmacokinetics, weight loss, and tolerability of the ultra-long acting amylin analog MET-233 (LB 14)

Presentation type: Late breaking oral presentation

Session: LBA OP 03: Is there a life after GLP-1?

Time/Date: Wednesday, September 17; 2:30 – 4:00 P.M. CEST

Location: London Hall

Preclinical

Title: Therapeutic NuSH cocktails: co-administration of an ultra-long acting PYY analogue engineered for tolerability and an ultra-long acting GLP-1 analogue induces significant weight loss in DIO mice (786)

Presentation type: Short oral discussion

Session: Session SO 066 Novel therapeutics – preclinical evidence for next-generation treatments

Time/Date: Thursday, September 18; 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. CEST

Location: Event F, Station 11

Title: MET-233 is a differentiated efficacious amylin analogue in preclinical studies, combinable with MET-097, an ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist​ (224)

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Session: Session OP 38: New drugs on the horizon?

Time/Date: Friday September 19; 10.00-11.00 A.M. CEST

Location: Paris Hall

About Metsera

Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape. Metsera was founded in 2022 and is based in New York City. For more information, please visit us at www.metsera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Metsera may use its website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors & News section of its website at investors.metsera.com. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by using the “Email Alerts” option on the Investors & Media page and submitting your email address.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Metsera's expectations regarding participation and presentations at the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), its research and development activities, and statements regarding the efficacy, safety and potential regulatory progress of its investigational candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Metsera’s business outlined in Metsera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Metsera’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Metsera makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Metsera assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release