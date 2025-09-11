Data Center General Construction Industry Business Report 2025 | Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2030 - Development of Green Building Practices and LEED-Certified Data Centers to Sustain Growth

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center General Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center General Construction was estimated at US$19.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

These centers are designed to be resilient, energy-efficient, and capable of supporting large-scale operations, making general construction a vital aspect of their development. The facilities must meet stringent standards for uptime, security, and scalability, requiring advanced construction techniques and materials. The rise of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has exponentially increased the demand for data centers, making their construction a booming industry globally.

What Is Driving Growth in the Data Center General Construction Market?



The growth in the data center general construction market is driven by several factors. The exponential increase in data generation, fueled by the proliferation of cloud services, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives, is a primary driver. Additionally, the demand for data centers is being propelled by the rise of edge computing, which requires the construction of smaller, decentralized data centers closer to end-users.

Technological advancements in construction methodologies, such as modular construction and the use of sustainable materials, are also contributing to market growth by enabling faster and more cost-effective data center deployments. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on data security and disaster resilience is driving the need for robust, well-constructed facilities. These factors, combined with the continuous expansion of the digital economy, are expected to sustain the growth of the data center general construction market.



How Is Technology Influencing Data Center Construction?



Technological advancements are significantly influencing the general construction of data centers. The incorporation of prefabrication and modular construction techniques allows for faster deployment and scalability of data center facilities. Additionally, the use of advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) software enables precise planning and management of construction projects, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency.

Sustainability has also become a critical focus, with the integration of energy-efficient materials and renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and advanced cooling systems, to reduce the environmental impact of data centers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of edge computing is driving the need for smaller, more distributed data centers, leading to innovations in the design and construction of these facilities to ensure they meet the specific requirements of edge environments.



What Are the Challenges and Solutions in Data Center Construction?



The construction of data centers presents several challenges, including the need for high levels of security, energy efficiency, and disaster resilience. Data centers must be constructed to withstand natural disasters, cyber threats, and power outages, which requires robust design and the integration of redundant systems. Another challenge is the high energy consumption of data centers, necessitating the use of innovative cooling technologies and energy management systems to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure also demands flexible and scalable construction solutions that can accommodate future technological advancements without requiring extensive modifications. Addressing these challenges involves the use of advanced construction techniques, materials, and project management tools to ensure that data centers are built to meet the rigorous demands of modern digital infrastructure.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Base Building Shell Construction Service segment, which is expected to reach US$15.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.2%. The Architecture Planning Service segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.0% CAGR to reach $6.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Service Type (Base Building Shell Construction Service, Architecture Planning Service, Designing Service)

End-Use (BFSI End-Use, Government End-Use, Media & Entertainment End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Data Center General Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Storage Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Hyperscale and Edge Data Centers Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Construction Strengthen Market Position

Surge in Demand for Modular and Prefabricated Data Centers Generates New Opportunities

Development of Green Building Practices and LEED-Certified Data Centers Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Telecommunications, Finance, and Government Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in Data Center Colocation and Managed Services Spurs Demand for New Construction

Rising Adoption of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Propels Market Expansion

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Smart Data Center Construction in Reducing Downtime Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in High-Density Computing and Space Optimization Generate New Market Opportunities

