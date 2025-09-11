Gilat Becomes First to Market with AI-Powered Network Management System

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today the AI transformation of its Network Management System (NMS), integrating Model Context Protocol (MCP). The new AI capabilities are available immediately.

This integration introduces a new NMS-MCP, which acts as a gateway between the NMS and AI agents. The NMS-MCP supports authentication, licensing, and secure communication, ensuring compliance and operational integrity. AI Models of GPT Series 4, 5 and 5 mini as well as o3, o4, o4 mini and Claude Sonnet 4 are available for interfacing to the Total-NMS.

Examples of AI Use Cases Enabled:

NOC AI Agent: An AI-driven Network Operations Center (NOC) agent can continuously monitor system health, detect anomalies, and take proactive measures. For example, in case of performance degradation or resource bottlenecks, the agent can automatically trigger corrective actions such as restarting services, reallocating resources, or escalating issues to human operators when necessary.

For Software-Defined Satellite (SDS) environments, an AI agent can dynamically adjust network configurations based on business priorities, traffic patterns, and service-level agreements. This ensures optimal resource utilization and improved Quality of Service (QoS) for end-users.

“We see AI as a critical business multiplier for our customers. It will enable our customers to innovate more rapidly and manage their networks with greater simplicity,” said Aharon Mullokandov, Chief R&D Officer at Gilat. “This milestone demonstrates our clear leadership in deep SATCOM technology and our commitment to addressing the business needs of our customers. It is just the first step in our AI transformation. Stay tuned as we plan more to come.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs, highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

