Fluidra, Aiper, and Maytronics Shape Competitive Landscape in Rapidly Growing Pool Cleaner Market | Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic pool cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% from 2024 to 2030. The global automatic pool cleaner market is set to grow due to rising health & hygiene awareness and increased need for water conservation.

The global automatic pool cleaner market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. The market is highly competitive and fragmented, comprising a mix of small players, niche players, and established global companies. Larger players are heavily investing in the development of new products to attract a wider consumer base and remain competitive. Due to intense competition, pool cleaner manufacturers differentiate themselves through advanced features, energy efficiency, and automation.



Companies are increasingly focused on innovating and offering long-lasting, robust cordless pool cleaner models. Significant investments are being made in R&D to develop AI-driven solutions with optimized cleaning paths, obstacle avoidance, and mapping capabilities. With the rise of IoT, smart home integration, remote monitoring, and app-based controls have become key competitive features.



Established companies maintain strong relationships with professional dealers, brick-and-mortar outlets, and pool supply stores, enabling them to leverage after-sales support. Meanwhile, the rapid growth of e-commerce has made it a major avenue for competitive expansion.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product : The robotic pool cleaners segment accounted for the largest market share of over 51%.

: The robotic pool cleaners segment accounted for the largest market share of over 51%. By Category : The above-ground pool segment shows the highest growth of 8.06% during the forecast period.

: The above-ground pool segment shows the highest growth of 8.06% during the forecast period. By End-User : The residential segment dominates and holds the largest global automatic pool cleaner market share.

: The residential segment dominates and holds the largest global automatic pool cleaner market share. By Distribution Channel : The indirect distribution channel segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024.

: The indirect distribution channel segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024. By Geography: North America leads the global automatic pool cleaner market with the largest share of over 44%.

AUTOMATIC POOL CLEANER MARKET NEWS

In 2025, Aiper, a leading pool cleaning company, made a strategic partnership with Fluidra, a leading connected solutions and pool equipment company. The company has invested USD 100 million. It will further accelerate the development of Aiper's smart backyard ecosystem and support advancement in core technologies.

In 2023, Maytronics, a global leader in the swimming pool industry has launched Dolphin Liberty series, the first battery-operated pool cleaner. This series contains six models: Dolphin Liberty 200, 300, 400, 600, 700, and 800.

In 2025, Fluidra S.A. announced a strategic investment of $100 million for a 27% stake in Aiper. It will leverage the two companies' combined strengths to grow the overall cleaning market and customer base.

AUTOMATIC POOL CLEANER MARKET TRENDS



Smart Connectivity (IoT & AI)



Smart connectivity (IoT) & AI are a significant trend in the global automatic pool cleaner market. Smart connectivity enhances the performance of the automatic pool cleaner & user experience. The rising adoption of smart home technology increased disposable incomes, unmatched timesaving & convenience, desire for optimal efficiency & performance, growing cleanliness & hygiene, and commercial sector needs. The app-based monitoring & remote control is the most common application. The user can control the automatic cleaner from anywhere through the smartphone app. The user can easily monitor the process of cleaning, filter alerts, battery status, and receive notifications. For instance, Maytronics offers Skimmi with various advanced features, including smart detection, app-operated, smart solar charging, smart sensing, energy saving, etc.



Cordless Technology



The popularity of cordless technology-based pool cleaners is growing significantly in the global market due to various factors, including enhanced safety, convenience, technology integration, minimalism & aesthetics, smart home integration, and rising disposable income. The pool owners are seeking a cordless pool cleaner to avoid the risk of electric hazards by having no exposed power cords near water areas. It makes pool areas safer for children, families, and pets. The cordless cleaners eliminate the hassle of plugging in, unwinding, and managing a long cable. It drives the adoption of cordless pool cleaners. The continuous improvement in battery life, smart navigation, and motor efficiency makes cordless cleaners increasingly reliable and effective. Without a cord to get a limited reach, cordless pool cleaning robots can achieve efficient cleaning when in a pool having many obstacles.



AUTOMATIC POOL CLEANER MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS

Health & Hygiene Awareness



Health & hygiene awareness is a major driver in the growth of the automatic pool cleaner market. It is driven by several factors, including increased focus on the prevention of pool-related illnesses, consumer desire for cleanliness, rising professionalism in commercial settings, and post-pandemic hygiene consciousness. People become more conscious of the importance of hygiene. Thus, there is more demand for automatic products that can reduce the spread of germs by minimizing contact with users. Due to the increased consumer preference for touchless systems, commercial spaces are focusing on adopting automatic systems in their facilities. This can lead to the demand for automatic pool cleaners in the US market during the forecast period.



Increased Need for Water Conservation



The increased need for water conservation is a growing driver in the global automatic pool cleaner market. It is driven by the depletion of groundwater, climate change, population growth, uneven distribution of freshwater, growing awareness about water conservation, and the impact of water scarcity. The global population is growing significantly, which puts a strain on the existing water supply. Water usage has increased in both residential and non-residential settings. Automatic pool cleaners reduce the frequency of backwashing required for the primary filter of the pool. It can save thousands or hundreds of gallons of water annually.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINT

Availability of Alternatives



The availability of alternatives is a major factor in the global automatic pool cleaner market. This is due to the consumers having numerous options for traditional pool cleaners. These are available widely and are very affordable. The alternatives to automatic pool cleaners are often lower in upfront cost. It may influence the purchasing decision of consumers. The market for automatic pool cleaners faces many challenges from manual pool cleaning methods. The availability of alternatives to automatic pool cleaners limits the market penetration, especially in various regions having smaller pools or lower disposable incomes. In many small pools, the labor can easily clean the pool with traditional cleaning equipment. It may hinder the growth of the automatic pool cleaners.



AUTOMATIC POOL CLEANER MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America leads the global automatic pool cleaner market with the largest share of over 44%. It is driven by several factors, including extensive pool ownership, high adoption of smart ecosystems, an aging population, growing hygiene and health awareness, a strong preference for convenience and automation, and high disposable incomes. The North American automatic pool cleaner market is expanding due to energy efficiency and technological advancements, which are significantly boosting demand for robotic pool cleaners. The region is expected to remain the market leader during the forecast period, driven primarily by growth in the robotic segment.



The United States dominates the regional market due to its high pool ownership rates, advanced technologies, tech-savvy population, higher disposable incomes, and aging demographic. Canada is emerging as a fast-growing market within North America.



The Middle East & Africa automatic pool cleaner market is growing significantly, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by rising demand for luxury residential spaces and the strong expansion of commercial developments.



There is notable demand for high-end robotic pool cleaners in countries with a strong tourism sector, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Both nations have multiple mega projects and tourism development plans underway. The growing need for luxury hotels and resorts is fueling the adoption of automatic pool cleaners, supported by significant investments in new marinas, coastal areas, ports, and leisure facilities.



The large population of high-net-worth individuals is also driving demand for luxury residences with pools, further boosting the uptake of automatic pool cleaners. The region's hot climate makes efficient pool maintenance essential, while post-pandemic concerns have heightened the focus on hygiene in public pools.



AUTOMATIC POOL CLEANER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Aiper

BWT Holding

Fluidra S.A.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Maytronics

Pentair

Other Prominent Vendors

Aquatron Robotic Technology Ltd

BeatBot

iRobot

KOKIDO Development Limited.

Mariner 3S AG

Milagrow Human Tech

Water Tech

Waterco

Waybotics Co., Ltd

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.

Ananya Creations

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Blue Wave Products

Chasing-Innovation

Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co., Ltd.

Paxcess

Rockrocker

Seauto

SmartPool

WEDA - Dammann & Westerkamp GmbH

Xiamen Fast Cleaner Co., Ltd.

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Suction Side Pool Cleaners

Pressure Side Pool Cleaners

By Category

In-Ground Pool

Above-ground Pool

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

By Distribution Channel

Indirect Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution Channel

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kh6mg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.