Data Center Mechanical Construction Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030 | Growing Adoption of AI and IoT in Data Center Management Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Mechanical Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Mechanical Construction was estimated at US$20.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$42.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center mechanical construction is a vital component of the broader data center construction industry, focusing on the mechanical systems that are crucial for the operation, efficiency, and reliability of data centers. These mechanical systems include HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), cooling solutions, fire suppression systems, and plumbing, all of which are essential to maintaining the optimal environment for servers and other data center equipment.

What's Driving Growth in the Data Center Mechanical Construction Market?



The growth in the data center mechanical construction market is driven by several factors, including the exponential increase in data generation and the corresponding need for data storage and processing facilities. The rise of cloud computing and the expansion of internet services have led to a surge in demand for new data centers, which in turn drives the need for advanced mechanical systems.

Additionally, regulatory pressures and the growing emphasis on sustainability are pushing data centers to adopt more energy-efficient mechanical solutions, further fueling market growth. The increasing adoption of edge computing, which requires the deployment of smaller, decentralized data centers, also contributes to the demand for specialized mechanical construction services tailored to these new infrastructure models.

How Is Technology Shaping This Sector?



Technological advancements are continuously shaping the data center mechanical construction industry, driving the development of more energy-efficient and reliable systems. With data centers consuming vast amounts of energy, there is a significant push towards reducing their environmental footprint. This has led to the adoption of innovative cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling and free-air cooling, which offer more efficient alternatives to traditional air conditioning.

Additionally, the integration of AI and IoT technologies in data center management systems allows for real-time monitoring and optimization of mechanical systems, improving energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. The shift towards modular data center designs, which allow for scalable and more flexible construction, is another trend that is redefining mechanical construction practices.



What Are the Major Challenges?



Despite these advancements, data center mechanical construction faces several challenges. One of the most significant is the need to balance performance with energy efficiency. As the demand for data processing and storage continues to grow, data centers must expand their capacity without proportionally increasing their energy consumption.

This requires careful planning and design of mechanical systems to optimize performance while minimizing energy use. Another challenge is the integration of new technologies into existing data center infrastructures, which can be complex and costly. Additionally, ensuring the reliability of mechanical systems in extreme conditions, such as during natural disasters or power outages, remains a critical concern for data center operators.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABB Ltd., Black Box Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cooling Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$29.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.8%. The Racks segment is also set to grow at 12.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.9% CAGR to reach $9.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Mechanical Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Data Center Construction Drives Demand for Advanced Mechanical Systems

Increasing Energy Efficiency Standards Propel Growth in Innovative Cooling Solutions

Adoption of AI and IoT in Data Center Management Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Focus on Sustainability Strengthens the Business Case for Green Mechanical Construction

Innovations in HVAC Systems Generate Demand for Energy-Saving Solutions

Here`s How the Growth of Edge Computing Spurs the Need for Decentralized Data Center Construction

Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers Sustains Demand for Scalable Mechanical Construction Solutions

Adoption of Modular Data Center Designs Accelerates Market Growth

Increasing Investment in Data Center Infrastructure Enhances Market Penetration of Advanced Mechanical Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 49 companies featured in this Data Center Mechanical Construction market report

ABB Ltd.

Black Box Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Equinix Inc.

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM Corp.)

LiquidStack Holding B.V.

Munters Group AB

STULZ GmbH

Submer Technologies SL

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5tkin

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment