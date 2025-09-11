Japan Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Coverage of 114 Existing and 54 Upcoming Facilities, Across 16+ Cities in Japan

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% from 2024 to 2030.



The data center market in Japan is experiencing the emergence of self-built hyperscale data center facilities by major operators such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS. This development is expected to impact the colocation market in Japan. Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.



REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Japan data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Japan by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in Japan.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan

Facilities Covered (Existing): 114

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 54

Coverage: 16+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Japan

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Japan data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

AirTrunk

Colt Data Centre Services

Digital Edge

Equinix

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

MC Digital Realty

NTT Communications

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse (KDDI)

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

AT TOKYO

Canon IT Solutions

Fujitsu

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Qualysite Technologies

SAKURA Internet

TIS INTEC Group

netXDC

Other Operators

New Operators

APL + Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)

CapitaLand

CyrusOne+KEP

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ESR+CloudHQ

Gaw Capital + Day One

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Goodman

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

OPTAGE

Princeton Digital Group

FLOW Digital Infrastructure

SC Zeus Data Centers

Secom Trust Systems

SKYY Development

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Japan by 2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Japan?

What factors are driving the Japan data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Japan data center industry?

Key Topics Covered:



Market Snapshot



Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in the Japan

Impact of Ai in Data Center Industry in Japan Market

Sustainability Status in the Japan

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in the Japan

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers/Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

