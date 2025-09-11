Japan Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Coverage of 114 Existing and 54 Upcoming Facilities, Across 16+ Cities in Japan

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japanese data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% from 2024 to 2030.
The data center market in Japan is experiencing the emergence of self-built hyperscale data center facilities by major operators such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS. This development is expected to impact the colocation market in Japan. Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Japan data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Japan by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in Japan.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 114
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 54
- Coverage: 16+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Japan
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Japan data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- AirTrunk
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Digital Edge
- Equinix
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- MC Digital Realty
- NTT Communications
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- AT TOKYO
- Canon IT Solutions
- Fujitsu
- MIRAIT ONE Corporation
- Qualysite Technologies
- SAKURA Internet
- TIS INTEC Group
- netXDC
- Other Operators
New Operators
- APL + Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)
- CapitaLand
- CyrusOne+KEP
- EdgeConneX
- Empyrion Digital
- ESR+CloudHQ
- Gaw Capital + Day One
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Goodman
- Keppel Data Centres
- NEXTDC
- OPTAGE
- Princeton Digital Group
- FLOW Digital Infrastructure
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Secom Trust Systems
- SKYY Development
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Japan by 2030?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Japan?
- What factors are driving the Japan data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Japan data center industry?
Key Topics Covered:
Market Snapshot
Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
- Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
- Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in the Japan
- Impact of Ai in Data Center Industry in Japan Market
- Sustainability Status in the Japan
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in the Japan
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends
Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers/Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
