Mass Timber Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030 - Government Incentives for Green Building Certifications Strengthen Business Case for Mass Timber Projects

The global market for Mass Timber Construction was estimated at US$990.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Mass timber construction is rapidly emerging as a transformative building methodology that combines sustainability, structural performance, and aesthetic appeal. Comprising engineered wood products like cross-laminated timber (CLT), glued laminated timber (glulam), nail-laminated timber (NLT), and dowel-laminated timber (DLT), mass timber is being used to construct mid- and high-rise buildings that traditionally relied on steel and concrete. Unlike conventional lumber, mass timber panels are structurally robust, dimensionally stable, and capable of bearing significant vertical and lateral loads making them suitable for multi-story urban structures, schools, offices, and even tall towers.



The surge in demand is driven by the environmental imperative to reduce embodied carbon in construction materials. While concrete and steel are major contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, mass timber acts as a carbon sink, storing more carbon than it emits during production when sustainably sourced. Additionally, prefabricated mass timber components enable faster on-site assembly, reduced waste, quieter construction, and lower foundation requirements. These benefits, when combined with rising urban densification and green building certifications, are positioning mass timber as a compelling solution for climate-resilient urban architecture.

What Is Driving the Long-Term Growth of the Mass Timber Construction Market?



The growth in the mass timber construction market is driven by a combination of climate policy alignment, urban housing needs, supply chain modernization, and investor interest in green building innovation. Regulatory frameworks promoting embodied carbon accounting such as the U.S. Clean Construction Act, European Green Deal, and Canada's Low Carbon Building Strategy are incentivizing developers to opt for bio-based materials like mass timber. Moreover, municipalities and universities are beginning to mandate or incentivize mass timber usage in public projects.



Private capital is flowing into the space, with green REITs, institutional investors, and ESG-focused developers backing mass timber projects for their long-term cost efficiency, faster completion cycles, and tenant appeal. Timber innovation hubs and regional manufacturing ecosystems are scaling up production capacity, reducing costs, and enabling cross-border standardization. Ongoing R&D in connection systems, hybrid structures, and sound insulation is also expanding structural capabilities and addressing concerns around noise, fire, and vertical expansion.



With supply chains becoming more transparent and climate risk embedded into real estate valuation, mass timber is well-positioned to disrupt conventional construction paradigms. As mass timber transitions from boutique projects to mainstream adoption, it represents not only a low-carbon material solution but also a symbol of how the built environment can adapt to sustainability imperatives without compromising architectural ambition or structural performance.



How Are Material Science and Digital Design Enhancing Mass Timber Applications?



The adoption of mass timber is being accelerated by breakthroughs in material science and digital construction technologies. Modern CLT and glulam products are manufactured using high-precision lamination techniques, adhesive chemistry, and moisture control systems that ensure fire resistance, acoustic performance, and structural integrity. Innovations in fire engineering have shown that thick mass timber chars on the outside while retaining structural strength inside meeting fire code requirements and increasing safety confidence among regulators and insurers.



Simultaneously, digital design tools such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), parametric modeling, and digital twin platforms are enabling architects and structural engineers to model complex timber geometries with millimeter precision. This digital workflow facilitates efficient off-site fabrication and on-site assembly, drastically reducing construction time and labor requirements. CNC milling, robotic panel joining, and automated fastening systems are also being integrated into the prefabrication phase. These technologies not only reduce error margins and material waste but also empower design flexibility in ways not previously feasible with traditional heavy materials.



Which Geographic Regions and Building Segments Are Leading Mass Timber Adoption?



Europe remains the pioneer and largest adopter of mass timber, with countries like Austria, Germany, and the Nordic region having established codes, manufacturing capacity, and design expertise. North America is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, where mass timber is gaining regulatory support and market acceptance for commercial, institutional, and multifamily buildings. In British Columbia and Oregon, pilot projects and incentives have encouraged the construction of timber high-rises and hybrid wood-concrete towers.



Asia-Pacific, particularly Australia and Japan, is also embracing mass timber in response to earthquake resilience and sustainable construction goals. The hotel and hospitality sector is adopting timber for its natural aesthetic and biophilic appeal, while educational and civic institutions prefer it for its speed of assembly and environmental credentials. Additionally, developers targeting net-zero buildings, low-carbon campuses, and affordable housing are increasingly specifying mass timber due to its lower lifecycle emissions and streamlined supply chain. These diverse applications across climates, cultures, and building types demonstrate the material's versatility and momentum.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as American Post & Beam, Binderholz GmbH, Blue Ridge Timberwrights, Canadian Timberframes Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 1 - 8 Storey segment, which is expected to reach US$848.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Above 8 Storey segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $269.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $276.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $990.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Mass Timber Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Propels Adoption of Mass Timber in Commercial Projects

Growing Preference for Low-Carbon Structural Systems Throws the Spotlight on CLT and Glulam Technologies

Government Incentives for Green Building Certifications Strengthen Business Case for Mass Timber Projects

Advancements in Fire-Resistant Coating and Encapsulation Techniques Enhance Safety Compliance

Integration of Prefabricated Timber Modules Accelerates On-Site Assembly and Construction Timelines

Expansion of Urban Mid-Rise and High-Rise Projects Fuels Interest in Hybrid Concrete-Timber Systems

Surge in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Tools Supports Quantification of Embodied Carbon in Mass Timber

Emphasis on Biophilic Design Principles Drives Aesthetic Adoption in Commercial and Educational Buildings

Increased Availability of CNC Machining and Modular Joints Boosts Design Flexibility in Timber Structures

Stringent Emission and Material Use Policies Encourage Shift From Steel and Concrete to Engineered Wood

Cost Competitiveness in Long-Span Structures Strengthens Use of Laminated Veneer Lumber and DLT

Rise in Public Procurement of Timber Buildings Supports Institutional Adoption of Mass Timber Standards

Expansion of Regional Sawmilling and Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Manufacturing Enhances Supply Chain

Improved Acoustic and Seismic Performance Boosts Suitability for Mixed-Use Urban Environments

Digitization in Design and BIM Integration Streamlines Engineering in Mass Timber Construction

Growth in Net-Zero Energy Building Initiatives Accelerates Synergies With Sustainable Timber Frames

Development of Performance Codes and Testing Protocols Encourages Broader Building Code Acceptance

Demand for Rapid Construction in Disaster Relief and Temporary Housing Supports Portable Timber Modules

Collaborations Between Timber Suppliers and Architects Drive Material Innovation and Project Proliferation

Educational Outreach and Industry Training Programs Expand Workforce Readiness in Timber-Based Construction

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 39 companies featured in this Mass Timber Construction market report

American Post & Beam

Binderholz GmbH

Blue Ridge Timberwrights

Canadian Timberframes Ltd.

Davis Frame Co.

Hearthstone Homes, Inc.

Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Lancaster County Timber Frames Inc.

Maibec

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group

Mercer Mass Timber

Mid-Atlantic Timberframes

Mill Creek Post & Beam Company

Pircher Oberland Srl

SmartLam North America

Stora Enso

Swinerton

Timberlab

XL Construction

