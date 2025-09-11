Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plus Size Clothing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at USD 119.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 202.4 billion by 2034.

The increasing popularity of plus size apparel is largely fueled by evolving fashion preferences, with consumers now favoring more expressive, comfortable, and adaptable styles over conventional, often uninspired choices. This shift has encouraged numerous fashion labels to broaden their size ranges and incorporate inclusive sizing directly into their primary collections. A rise in disposable income has also empowered consumers to seek fashion that reflects their personal identity and complements a range of body shapes.

The market's steady expansion is also being propelled by the growing impact of inclusivity and body-positive messaging, which challenge outdated beauty standards. The rising global rates of obesity and overweight individuals continue to enlarge the potential customer base. The boom of online shopping has further accelerated this growth, offering shoppers an unmatched variety of plus size options that are not always available in physical retail outlets. Influential personalities and online communities are also helping normalize plus size fashion, giving it more visibility and acceptance in mainstream culture.

The casual wear segment held a value of USD 39.2 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow to USD 71.9 billion by 2034. Its dominance is attributed to its alignment with lifestyle trends emphasizing flexibility, comfort, and informal attire. With more people adopting hybrid and remote work environments, the demand for relaxed, stylish clothing has surged. Plus size consumers often prefer casual outfits due to their room fitness and wearability across various settings. The trend is further reinforced by the increasing use of casual wear in everyday life and events, as brands continue innovating with new styles that blend comfort with contemporary aesthetics.

Synthetic fabrics generated USD 76.3 billion in 2024 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025-2034. This fabric category dominates the plus-size clothing market due to its widespread availability, affordability, and versatility. Synthetic materials are easy to care for and provide comfort with lightweight, breathable features. Fabrics incorporating spandex (or elastane) are especially popular for their stretch, resilience, and ability to provide a flattering fit. For plus size consumers, garments made with these materials offer ease of movement, which remains a core requirement when choosing stylish yet practical apparel.

The United States Plus Size Clothing Market generated USD 37.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. A strong retail environment, cultural momentum around size inclusivity, and a highly diverse population have made the U.S. a dominant player in the market. A growing call for representation of all body types has pushed fashion companies to adopt more inclusive practices. The local demand is being driven by a combination of vocal consumers, social platforms amplifying size diversity, and a shift toward inclusive branding and product development.

Key players operating in the Global Plus Size Clothing Market include Lane Bryant, Ashley Stewart, Mango, Arula, Ralph Lauren, City Chic, Adidas, ASOS, Billoomi Fashion, Aditya Birla Fashion, Hennes & Mauritz, Puma, FullBeauty Brands, Under Armour, and Nike. Leading brands in the plus size clothing market are expanding their size offerings within main collections, focusing on eliminating outdated segmentation.

Many are leveraging digital platforms and data analytics to understand customer preferences and deliver tailored collections. Collaborations with influencers and real-life models have helped brands reflect diversity more authentically. Companies are also prioritizing the development of comfortable yet fashionable silhouettes using flexible fabrics that support different body shapes. Investments in e-commerce infrastructure and AI-driven sizing tools have improved customer experience and reduced returns.

