BlockOffice Acquires Web3 Marketing Agency Powerhouse– ACTIV8 Lab (Previously Lydian Labs)– Organiser of Malaysia Blockchain Week





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-stack Web3 solutions provider Lydian Labs, known for their flagship event Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025 (MYBW), has been officially acquired by BlockOffice.

BlockOffice provides fractional CFO, company formation, accounting & taxes, fundraising and backoffice services for Web3 & tech companies. Additionally, BlockOffice is also funded by founders, investors and C levels from tier 1 companies such as Accel, Deel, Nium, Wise, Coinbase, Temasek and more.

“At BlockOffice, we focus on providing fractional CFO & finance backoffice solutions for our clients. We produce P&L and growth metrics and often see that they are lacking options in efficient growth & marketing strategies with positive ROI. It is extremely rare to find principled marketing experts like Noelle and Ian from ACTIV8 (previously Lydian Labs) who work closely with clients to drive objective-focused growth and goals. By providing our clients Web3 marketing expertise via ACTIV8 with hundreds of case studies, our services now go beyond finance and backoffice by imbuing their campaigns with better results and amplified growth.” -- Jay Lim, Founder & CEO of BlockOffice Group.

NEW BEGINNINGS AS ACTIV8, SAME STRONG ROOTS

Upon the acquisition by BlockOffice, Lydian Labs has been rebranded to ACTIV8. The two main operating co-founders from Lydian Labs– Noelle Lee and Dr. Ian Tan– will transition over to ACTIV8 as its leadership, along with most of the prior employees while the remaining members will depart from the business.

“ACTIV8 is proud to inform and reassure all its stakeholders that this acquisition will strengthen our ability to deliver better results. With more resources, we will help our clients achieve better growth and success compared to our time at Lydian Labs.” – Managing Partner of ACTIV8 (previously Lydian Labs), Noelle Lee.

In fact, in less than 3 months of the acquisition right after Malaysia Blockchain Week, the company is producing 3x growth in sales on a year-on-year basis.

ACTIV8 will work closely with BlockOffice leadership and its international teams across Asia, US and Europe after its acquisition, operating as part of BlockOffice’s main operations within the Web3 and blockchain landscape.

Beyond ACTIV8, BlockOffice has strengthened its ecosystem through acquisitions such as Pixel8Labs, a leading technology studio with expertise in building crypto exchanges, gaming, payment platforms, launchpads, NFTs and DeFi applications.

With ACTIV8 as their latest acquisition, BlockOffice now brings together five pillars of expertise, namely:

Finance - BlockOffice as fractional CFO & company formation services Marketing - ACTIV8 as fractional CMO, global Web3 marketing services & official organizer of the inaugural Malaysia Blockchain Week Technology- Pixel8labs as fractional CTO & Product Development services Web3 Advisory - Whitepaper Auditor as token advisory & listing support services Investments- BlockOffice Ventures as the earmarked proprietary fund for selected investments.



MALAYSIA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK 2026 WILL BE EVEN GRANDER

ACTIV8 will remain as the official organizer of Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW), which debuted in 2024 under Lydian Labs.

This year’s MYBW 2025 was successfully held in July with more than 6,000 local and international attendees, marking it as one of the region’s most influential Web3 events. Graced by both Minister of Digital YB Gobind Singh Deo and Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation YB Chang Lih Kang, MYBW 2025 lit the path for the future of Web3 in Malaysia, and will continue to forge ahead as one of Southeast Asia’s leading Web3 events.

“Malaysia Blockchain Week is the pride and joy of Malaysia and the team behind it. As ACTIV8, we will continue to provide a launchpad for all things Web3 for Malaysians and the world. The current MYBW working team will continue to grow the IP to be stronger and bigger, aligned with its goals to make Malaysia a regional blockchain hub.” -- Dr Ian Tan, Managing Partner of ACTIV8 (previously Lydian Labs).

MYBW 2025 achieved record growth, doubling attendance, speakers, and overall footfall compared to its 2024 debut. With BlockOffice’s global network of Web3 experts, planning for the flagship national Web3 event MYBW 2026 is already underway and promises to make an even greater impact.

OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS:

X: https://x.com/activ8lab

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/activ8lab/

About ACTIV8

ACTIV8 is the creative marketing lab under the BlockOffice umbrella, where everything and anything marketing comes to life. We curate experiences that captivate audiences, spark movements, and help Web3 brands truly resonate — driven by strategic hyperlocalisation across APAC and Chinese-speaking markets.

To know more about ACTIV8, visit www.activ8lab.com or find them on X @activ8lab

Media Contact Info

Name: Dr Ian Tan

Email: ian@activ8lab.com

Website: www.activ8lab.com

Telegram: @yichingnonolee or @doctoringaming

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aed2f0bd-5d80-417d-82d0-508856cf3342