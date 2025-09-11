N2OFF to Expand its Melz Solar Project with Battery Storage

According to Entrix, the project’s expansion is projected to boost the project’s revenue, potentially paving the way for higher returns to N2OFF’s stockholders.

Neve Yarak, Israel, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a cleantech company investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced its decision to extend additional debt financing to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”) in connection with its previously reported Melz solar project for the purpose of integrating a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) into its 115 MWp solar photovoltaic project in Melz, Germany. The planned “green” BESS will have a capacity of 107 MW / 214 MWh and is designed to optimize electricity sales while providing additional grid services (the “Green BESS Project”).

On September 8, 2025, N2OFF and other lenders provided additional funding to Solterra in the amount of €600,000, accruing interest at a rate of 7% per annum, which loan amount will mature in accordance with the terms of the Loan Agreement, dated July 31, 2024 (the “Loan Agreement”). N2OFF is also entitled to 25% of the potential profits, after loan repayment.

Entrix, a German based EU-energy trader, conducted a study and concluded that the Green BESS Project has the potential to significantly enhance the potential revenues.

Constantin Nicklas, Head of Sales at Entrix commented, “With the addition of the BESS, we expect to significantly boost project revenues through an integrated co-optimization maximizing revenues across the entire project, i.e. both solar and BESS”

A complementary analysis by another consultancy firm further evaluated the revenue potential from ancillary grid services in addition to arbitrage. This assessment highlighted significant additional income from frequency containment reserve (FCR), automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR), voltage support, and other flexibility services such as black start capability. Based on these findings, the combined contribution of load shifting and ancillary services could yield incremental revenues of €100–120 per MW annually—representing a 40–50% uplift compared to load shifting alone.

Factoring in these additional revenue streams, the profitability of the Melz project has the potential to significantly increase compared to the original business case.

“Adding 107 MW / 214 MWh storage system to the Melz project represents a significant value enhancement endeavor,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “By combining a high-capacity battery with our 115 MWp solar plant, we are aiming to create a long-term, cash-generating asset with stable, diversified revenues and strong return potential for our stockholders.”

The Melz project is part of N2OFF’s flagship joint venture in the renewable energy sector, which received municipal approval on December 31, 2024, to proceed towards the inclusion in the statutory plan ("Bebauungsplan"). Final plan approval is anticipated in early 2026. Integrating battery storage will enable the facility to shift loads and sell power during peak pricing periods, while also supplying ancillary services to the grid, creating multiple revenue streams.

The Melz project is part of N2OFF’s broader partnership with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd., to accelerate the development of high-potential renewable energy projects across Europe. Current joint initiatives include:

Two BESS projects in Sicily, Italy (98 MW / 392 MWh each) An exclusive agreement to co-develop solar PV projects in Albania 35 MW / 140 MWh BESS project in Poland



About Entrix:

Entrix is an energy leader for flexible energy systems in Europe. Beyond AI-powered trading, Entrix provides innovative solutions for long-term revenue security and grid-supportive battery operation. With their full-service package, Entrix supports customers throughout every project phase – from technical design and integration, to continuous optimization, all the way to 24/7 operational support. That includes adapting to changing market conditions and unlocking new revenue opportunities.



With more than 2.4 GW and 7GWh as well as 46 battery storage assets under contract, Entrix is active in Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, with offices in Munich, Warsaw, Milan, and Madrid. Entrix has been pioneering battery optimization in Germany by managing one of the country’s first large-scale storage projects – and is now the trusted partner of leading infrastructure players such as Encavis, MEAG (Munich Re), as well as a wide range of local utilities. To learn more please visit Entix’s website: www.entrixenergy.com/en



About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF is a cleantech company mainly engaged in EU based solar assets using the RTB (Ready to Build ) business model. N2OFF is currently the lead investor in four solar projects in three different EU countries, all of which were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables, aiming to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra Energy Ltd., entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Any projections or statements by Entrix reflect the views of Entrix and not those of Company. The Company does not endorse or adopt such statements or projections. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

