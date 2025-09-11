Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market Size Worth USD 25.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Advancements in AI-enabled Sensor Fusion | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market was valued at USD 10.0 Billion in 2024 and is Estimated to reach USD 25.71 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.53% during 2025-2032.”

Rising AI Integration and Safety Priorities is Boosting Market Growth

The growth of the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market is driven by increasing emphasis on safety, automation, and operational efficiency across sectors such as defense, logistics, and construction. Surge in the demand for advanced sensor technologies including LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled vision systems to ensure precise environment perception and real-time decision-making. This growth in the country is driven by the surging adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), increasing government support for vehicle safety technologies, and growing consumer demand for enhanced driving experiences. Advancements in AI-enabled sensor fusion, LiDAR, radar, and camera systems are further accelerating adoption. Additionally, ongoing investments by automotive OEMs and tech firms are boosting the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type of Sensor

In 2024, the RADAR segment accounted for approximately 30% of the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market share due to its robust performance in adverse weather, affordability, and ability to detect objects at long range. The LiDAR segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 18.21% caused by the rise in demand for high-resolution 3D mapping and accurate object detection.

By Vehicle Type

The Passenger segment accounted for approximately 30% of the market share in 2024. The growth is driven by the rising adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), and growing consumer demand for safety, convenience, and semi-autonomous features. The Commercial segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 15.67%. This growth is driven by the rising investments into autonomous bringing fleets, ride hailing services and logistical automations.

By Level of Automation

In 2024, the Level 1 segment accounted for approximately 39% of the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market share owing to the surging integration of basic driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The Level 4 segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 22.07% due to advancements in fully autonomous driving technologies and increasing investments in smart city infrastructure.

By Application

In 2024, the Obstacle Detection segment accounted for approximately 38% of the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market share owing to increased requirement for superior safety features and collision avoidance in autonomous systems. The Collision Avoidance segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 14.47%, as a result of increasing safety measurements and stringent government regulations.

Asia Pacific Led the Market Owing to Rapid Urbanization

In 2024 Asia Pacific dominated the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, attributable to rapid urbanization and higher government support by promoting smart mobility joined with huge investments done for autonomous driving technologies. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 14.29%, due to the high adoption of ADAS and self-driving vehicles, and presence of key autonomous technology giants, such as Tesla and NVIDIA, among others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Continental has produced 200 million radar sensors, underscoring its leadership in ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. With €1.5 billion in new orders, its advanced, compact radar systems enable critical safety features and 360° vehicle awareness.

