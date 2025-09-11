TransUnion Analysis Identifies Four Distinct Consumer Groups Based on Their Ability to Keep Up with Inflation

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketers are once again in uncharted territory, with inflation and economic uncertainty continuing to reshape how Americans view spending. At its TruAudience Marketing Summit this week in Chicago, TransUnion unveiled a new segmentation analysis revealing four distinct consumer groups — each with unique confidence levels, spending behaviors, and timing preferences — that are redefining the 2025 economy.

According to TransUnion’s last Consumer Pulse Survey, 35% of Americans said their finances are keeping up with inflation while 43% said they are not. Further analysis found clear differences that marketers must understand to optimize performance with these groups—identifying two categories for each. Among those keeping up with inflation are “Stable Spenders” and “Young Strivers.” Representing consumers who do not feel they are keeping up with inflation are “Purposeful Planners” and “Budgeting Realists.”

“Our research found that even among those who feel they are doing OK financially, there are vast differences in how they behave in the market,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “Consumers’ individual life stages, expectations, and environments help determine their spending as much as their income levels—which underscores just how important it is for marketers to really know their audiences and the numerous personas they present in market.”

At a Glance: Four Subgroups of Consumers Based on Financial Resilience Keeping Up

with Inflation Age Income Goals Stable Spenders Yes 35-64 $150k+ Upgrading lifestyle Young Strivers Yes 18-34 <$50k Achieving higher

social status Purposeful

Planners No 25-44 $75k-$150k Planning ahead Budgeting

Realists No 45-64 <$50k Meeting basic

needs

Stable Spenders

Stable Spenders are marketers’ premium audience. With nearly 70% between the ages of 35 and 64, these are established consumers who are not just spending but focused on upgrading their lifestyles.

Key traits: The majority (87%) of Stable Spenders are homeowners. Six out of 10 are married and nearly 30% have children in their household. They earn over $150k and participate in loyalty and rewards programs.



Spending habits: While this group has concerns about inflation and the cost of insurance and groceries, they are among the least likely to pull back spending. Stable Spenders are still buying cars, enjoying travel and dining, and spending the most on general merchandise.



: While this group has concerns about inflation and the cost of insurance and groceries, they are among the least likely to pull back spending. Stable Spenders are still buying cars, enjoying travel and dining, and spending the most on general merchandise. Bottom line for marketers: Stable Spenders have arrived. This group values quality, reliability, and long-term investments, making them ideal for premium products and loyalty programs.

Young Strivers

Comprising Gen Z and the youngest Millennials, more than half of Young Strivers are between 18 and 34. They live in big cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and are focused on lifestyle and influence.

Key traits: This group likes adventure, with about half identifying as thrill-seekers and risk-takers. While they are young and typically earn less than $50k per year, nearly one-third aspire to achieve a high social status and live a lifestyle that impresses others.



Spending habits: Young Strivers are willing to spend on experiences and fashion, though, 40% will wait for their tax refunds before making significant purchases. They also prioritize streaming options. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are their top platforms, but this group is still the most likely to have HBO Max and YouTube TV subscriptions. However, Strivers are cutting back on big-ticket categories, like home improvement and electronics.



: Young Strivers are willing to spend on experiences and fashion, though, 40% will wait for their tax refunds before making significant purchases. They also prioritize streaming options. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are their top platforms, but this group is still the most likely to have HBO Max and YouTube TV subscriptions. However, Strivers are cutting back on big-ticket categories, like home improvement and electronics. Bottom line for marketers: This audience responds well to flexible pricing, mobile-first experiences, and community-driven brand narratives. Target them with affordable experiences and lifestyle-driven campaigns, especially in big-city hubs. Highlight fashion, streaming, and social engagement while recognizing they’re cutting back on big ticket items.

Purposeful Planners

Today’s Purposeful Planners are tomorrow’s Stable Spenders. They are younger families—three quarters of whom are between 25 and 44, and over 40% have children at home. They live in affordable markets and are focused on their futures.

Key traits: This group is career-minded and earning above average incomes, between $75k and $150k. They are young, active, and more likely than other groups to be influenced by social media advertising.



Spending habits: Purposeful Planners like loyalty programs and are still spending strongly on cars, dining out and travel. Their go-to streaming services are Hulu and Disney+. While they are tightening their belts somewhat, it's less out of necessity and more about planning ahead.



: Purposeful Planners like loyalty programs and are still spending strongly on cars, dining out and travel. Their go-to streaming services are Hulu and Disney+. While they are tightening their belts somewhat, it’s less out of necessity and more about planning ahead. Bottom line for marketers: This segment is defined by practicality, digital fluency, and active lifestyles. Campaigns that are grounded in values like planning, family, and financial security will resonate more than status-driven messages.

Budgeting Realists

Budgeting realists are not just pulling back on discretionary spending but opting out entirely. They are between 45 and 64, underemployed or unemployed and generally struggling to keep up.

Key traits: This group is focused on the basics, so they are harder to reach with advertising, especially on social media. While some still manage to get by and pay bills on time, many rely on Buy Now, Pay Later for purchases.



Spending habits: Budgeting realists are focused on meeting their basic needs and have little to no discretionary spending.



Budgeting realists are focused on meeting their basic needs and have little to no discretionary spending. Bottom line for marketers: Budgeting realists are looking for deals on basic items like clothing and food. Reach them with value-driven offers.

Marketers can use TransUnion’s insights and audience building solutions to better reach each segment with offers and messaging that resonate with their specific values and goals.

“Our analysis shows that consumer confidence and consumer action don’t always align. Many consumers who say they’re keeping up with inflation are still delaying purchases or relying on tax refunds,” said Marc Vermut, VP of TransUnion’s Marketing Solutions Knowledge Lab. “Understanding consumers’ priorities helps brands move past assumptions to effectively engage their customers.”

To learn more about TransUnion’s marketing solutions, including insights, audience building and measurement, click here.

Methodology

This analysis combines two proprietary TransUnion data sources: the quarterly Consumer Pulse Study and the TruAudience Consumer Insights tool. TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study is a quarterly survey that measures shifting consumer attitudes and behaviors pertaining to personal finances. TruAudience Consumer Insights is TransUnion’s consumer intelligence tool that helps marketers better understand, complement and expand their customer data to inform marketing decisions. It is grounded in TransUnion’s proprietary segmentation, which includes 172 micro-segments and over 15,000 geo-demographic consumer and media attributes – which combined represents nearly all households in the US, are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive.

