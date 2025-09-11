NE2NE Launches PDFFlex to Easily and Accurately Extract Data from Complex PDF Files

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True to its mission as the world’s only fully agnostic data integration platform offering affordable, no-code solutions for small-to-midsized businesses, NE2NE today announced the launch of PDFFlex, an AI-assisted tool that brings surgical precision to data extraction for even the most complex PDF files.

For three decades, Adobe PDF has been the most common universal, cross-platform file type, preserving a document’s format with broad compatibility and password-enabled security. For the majority of its use, PDFs compress documents in a way that data can be readily extracted. Yet for entities like HR companies that use payroll registers and law firms that perform wage and hour audits, highly complex PDFs with embedded tables can be a beast. These companies have traditionally spent hours doing it manually – a slow, tedious, error-prone process.

With PDFFlex from NE2NE, whose automated solutions are leading the cloud-based field of IPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), this excruciating manual process can be reduced to minutes. PDFFlex is designed to:

Decode the toughest PDFs with the ability to understand categories and information

Extract all needed data and transform it into useable formats like Excel spreadsheets, XML or JSON

Powered by leading, security-compliant AI tools, validate extracted data for errors and inconsistencies compared with the original PDF

Provide the requested output to the user along with a report and any necessary alerts, sent via email or text, requesting human review and remediation.

“PDFs can be wonderfully useful in crushing language, information and images into flat files that can be shared across platforms. Unfortunately, the same can’t always be said about the data in them, which is why we’ve launched PDFFlex, the new gold standard for data extraction for companies tired of wasting time and money on manual entry,” explained NE2NE Founder & CEO Steven Pappadakes. “PDFFlex deepens our product suite to offer a more comprehensive way for small-to-midsize companies to bring all their data integrations under one roof.”

NE2NE client Activ8 Health is among those who have benefitted from the new AI-assisted tool. “PDFFlex has been a game-changer for us. We found ourselves turning away business, but with PDFFlex, what used to take hours now takes 15 minutes. We now have options that significantly optimize our processes,” said Activ8 Health COO Rachel Hirsch. “I can't recommend this tool enough to anyone who needs to take PDF documents and get them into a usable digital format.”

About NE2NE

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 2021, NE2NE is dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes to grow and scale just like the leaders in their space. With a focus on providing self-service, easy-to-use solutions, NE2NE is disrupting a multi-billion dollar IPaaS industry with our cutting-edge solutions to one of the largest problems plaguing industries – automation. Visit the website at ne2ne.com . For sales inquiries, please reach out to sales@ne2ne.com .