Absci Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery with Oracle and AMD

AUSTIN, Texas and VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel therapeutics with generative AI, today announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AMD to accelerate generative AI-driven drug discovery. Absci’s generative AI Drug Creation Platform leverages OCI’s AI infrastructure and AMD’s latest hardware, enabling it to consolidate its infrastructure and accelerate its biologics design cycles.

To advance Absci’s mission of creating better biologics for patients more quickly, Absci has selected OCI as the technical foundation for developing AI models and scaling AI workflows. With OCI, Absci has been able to accelerate the development and operations of its AI Drug Creation Platform, including large‑scale molecular‑dynamics (MD) simulations and end‑to‑end antibody design. Absci is building on this success with OCI and partnering with AMD to further boost the performance and scalability of its AI Drug Creation Platform with AMD’s next generation Instinct™ MI355X GPUs.

“Our mission is to push the boundaries of how we design new therapeutics,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO, Absci. “With OCI and AMD, we are pairing our cutting-edge AI models with best‑in‑class infrastructure. This collaboration accelerates our ability to bring novel therapeutics to patients while laying the technical foundation for the next generation of AI‑powered drug‑discovery workflows.”

Scaling AI-driven drug discovery with OCI and AMD

OCI’s bare metal instances, powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors and ultrafast RDMA cluster networking, give Absci the low-latency networking and throughput needed for large-scale model training and high-resolution molecular-dynamics simulations that refine antibody–antigen interactions. With direct, bare-metal access to AMD GPUs in a single, flat-network supercluster, Absci has been able to eliminate hypervisor overhead, reduce inter-GPU latency to as little as 2.5 µs, and benefit from terabytes-per-second throughput for checkpointing and data streaming.

“Absci’s generative AI-driven drug discovery is the kind of breakthrough workflow OCI was built for,” said Dan Spellman, vice president, AI and OCI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Oracle. “By combining bare metal GPUs, OCI Compute E6 instances, ultrafast RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, we’re providing the predictable performance and close engineering collaboration Absci needs to push the boundaries of biologics design.”

“Absci is demonstrating how AI can transform the pace of drug discovery, and we’re proud to support that mission,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, Data Center GPU Cloud Business, AMD. “By combining OCI with AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs and our open ROCm software platform, this collaboration provides the performance and scalability needed to advance complex biologics design and support more efficient discovery workflows.”

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

AMD, EPYC, AMD Instinct, ROCm and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

