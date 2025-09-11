Vera Bradley Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 (“Fiscal 2026”).

Second Quarter Comments

“Our second quarter results were in line with our internal expectations. Notably we saw sequential improvement versus the first quarter in comparable store sales across our store fleet and on VB.com, and in each month during the second quarter. We are encouraged that this trend has continued and that our brand channels are leading the way.” said Ian Bickley, Executive Chairman of Vera Bradley.

Bickley continued, “We are in the early stages of making meaningful adjustments to our product design and assortment, driving innovation back into our core DNA and what made Vera Bradley successful. As part of our fall and holiday assortments, we are bringing back iconic styles such as the Vera Tote along with exciting new product designs with great details. Our assortments will be more balanced across fabrications, silhouettes and prints. And we are super excited for the hero heritage re-issue of the original 100 Bag, a Vera Bradley icon, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”

“We recognize there is much work ahead of us, but through the cross functional work we have initiated partnering with our Strategy and Transformation Committee, we are implementing a comprehensive strategy to revitalize our market position by leveraging our brand's proven emotional connection with consumers. Our integrated approach spans strategic merchandising and product innovation, targeted marketing, and how we show up across shopping channels, all designed to re-engage our loyal customer base while expanding our reach to new market segments. This disciplined focus on our core brand strengths, combined with data-driven consumer insights and seamless execution, will, over time, drive sustainable growth and restore our competitive advantage,” concluded Bickley.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Second Quarter

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $70.9 million compared to $94.0 million in the prior year second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

For the current year second quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($4.7) million, or ($0.17) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $3.0 million for severance, $0.8 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, $0.3 million for transformation initiatives, ($0.1) million for a true up of PO cancellation fees, and total tax impact of $0.2 million adjusted to reflect the non-GAAP tax impacts. The net-of-tax impact totaled $4.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s second quarter net loss from continuing operations totaled ($0.5) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share.

For the prior year second quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s net income from continuing operations totaled $7.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $0.4 million for severance, $0.3 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.2 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and total tax impact of ($5.8) million adjusted to reflect the non-GAAP tax impacts. The net-of-tax impact totaled ($4.9) million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s second quarter net income from continuing operations totaled $2.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Six Months

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $122.5 million compared to $162.0 million in the prior year second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

For the current year six months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($23.0) million, or ($0.82) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $3.3 million for severance, $1.5 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and shareholder matters, $1.0 million for property, plant, & equipment impairment charges, $1.0 million for professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, $0.9 for PO cancellation fees, $0.3 million for transformation initiatives, $0.3 million for inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and a total tax impact of $4.1 million adjusted to reflect the non-GAAP tax impacts. The net-of-tax impact totaled $12.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s current year net loss from continuing operations for the six months totaled ($10.6) million, or ($0.38) per diluted share.

For the prior year six months, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($0.1) million, or ($0.00) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $0.8 million for severance, $0.8 million for one-time vendor charges, $0.3 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.2 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and a total tax impact of ($6.0) million adjusted to reflect the non-GAAP tax impacts. The net-of-tax impact totaled ($3.9) million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s prior year net loss from continuing operations for the six months totaled ($4.0) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share.

Second Quarter Details

Direct segment revenues totaled $60.5 million, a 16.2% decrease from $72.2 million in the prior year second quarter. Comparable sales declined 17.3% in the second quarter, primarily driven by conversion declines in our full-line, outlet, and e-commerce channels. During the second quarter, the Company closed seven underperforming full-line stores and one underperforming outlet store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $10.3 million, a 52.5% decrease over $21.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in key account orders, as well as reduced liquidation sales.

Gross profit totaled $35.5 million, or 50.1% of net revenues, compared to $46.7 million, or 49.7% of net revenues, in the prior year.The year over year increase in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues in the second quarter resulted from a decrease in liquidation sales, partially offset by channel shifts that resulted in higher shipping costs. Gross margin improved sequentially by 600 basis points over the first quarter, including the 360 basis point benefit from PO cancellations and professional fees recorded in the first quarter. The remaining improvement primarily reflects a more favorable product sales mix.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expense totaled $40.4 million, or 57.1% of net revenues, compared to $44.4 million, or 47.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $36.3 million, or 51.2% of net revenues, compared to $43.6 million, or 46.4% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense resulted from decreased compensation expense, due to reduced headcount, coupled with a reduction to advertising expense and overall cost reduction initiatives.

The Company’s second quarter operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($4.6) million, or (6.5%) of net revenues, compared to operating income from continuing operations of $2.4 million, or 2.5% of net revenues, in the prior year second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($0.6) million, or (0.8%) of net revenues, compared to operating income from continuing operations of $3.3 million, or 3.5% of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $9.3 million, or 15.4% of Direct net revenues, compared to $13.4 million, or 18.6% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $9.3 million, or 15.3% of Direct revenues, compared to $13.8 million, or 19.1% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $2.2 million, or 21.2% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $4.7 million, or 21.8% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $2.2 million, or 21.0% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $5.0 million, or 22.8% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Details for the Six Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year six-month period totaled $103.6 million, a 19.5% decrease from $128.7 million in the prior year second quarter. Comparable sales declined 20.5% for the six months, driven by traffic and conversion declines in our full-line, outlet, and e-commerce channels. During the current year, the Company opened two full-line stores and closed nine underperforming full-line stores and one underperforming outlet store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $18.9 million, a 43.2% decrease from $33.3 million in the prior year second quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in key account orders, as well as liquidation sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the six months totaled $58.3 million, or 47.6% of net revenues, compared to $80.7 million, or 49.9% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $59.9 million, or 48.9% of net revenues, compared to $81.6 million, or 50.4% of net revenues in the prior year. The decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues for the six months resulted from increased incremental shipping costs driven by channel shifts from brick & mortar stores to online sites.

For the six months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $81.2 million, or 66.3% of net revenues, compared to $89.5 million, or 55.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $74.6 million, or 60.9% of net revenues, compared to $88.3 million, or 54.5% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense resulted from delivery of cost reduction initiatives along with reduced variable costs.

For the six months, the Company’s operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($22.4) million, or (18.4%) of net revenues, compared to ($8.2) million, or (5.0%) of net revenues, in the prior year six-month period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($14.2) million, or (11.6%) of net revenues, compared to ($6.1) million, or (3.8%) of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $3.8 million, or 3.7% of Direct net revenues, compared to $17.4 million, or 13.5% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $6.4 million, or 6.2% of Direct revenues, compared to $18.6 million, or 14.5% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $4.2 million, or 22.0% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $8.6 million, or 25.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $4.4 million, or 23.3% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $8.8 million, or 26.4% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of August 2, 2025 totaled $15.2 million compared to $29.3 million at the end of last year’s second quarter. The Company had borrowings of $10.0 million on its $75.0 million asset-based lending (“ABL”) facility at quarter end. The Company had no borrowings on its ABL facility at the end of last year’s second quarter.

Total quarter-end inventory was $96.7 million, compared to $111.4 million at the end of last year’s second quarter.

Net capital spending for the second quarter totaled $2.6 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Numbers

The current year non-GAAP second quarter and six-month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for severance, consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and shareholder matters, property, plant, & equipment impairment charges, professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, PO cancellation fees, transformation initiatives, inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and the income tax effect related to these items. The prior year non-GAAP second quarter and six-month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for severance, one-time vendor charges, Project Restoration initiatives, consulting and professional fees, and the income tax effect related to these items.

The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release, including cash usage; gross profit; selling, general, and administrative expenses; operating (loss) income from continuing operations; net (loss) income from continuing operations; and diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations, along with the associated percentages of net revenues, are helpful to investors because they allow for a more direct comparison of the Company’s year-over-year performance and are consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company’s supplemental schedules included in this earnings release.

Consistent with SEC regulations, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments the Company may make to its GAAP financial measures in calculating non-GAAP financial measures.

Call Information

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

The Company has two reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”) and Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”). The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley’s websites, www.verabradley.com , outlet.verabradley.com, and international.verabradley.com; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,100 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand.

Vera Bradley Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: possible adverse changes in general economic conditions and their impact on consumer confidence and spending; possible inability to predict and respond in a timely manner to changes in consumer demand; possible loss of key management or design associates or inability to attract and retain the talent required for our business; possible inability to maintain and enhance our brands; possible inability to successfully implement the Company’s long-term strategic plan; possible inability to successfully open new stores, close targeted stores, and/or operate current stores as planned; incremental tariffs or adverse changes in the cost of raw materials and labor used to manufacture our products; possible adverse effects resulting from a significant disruption in our distribution facilities; or business disruption caused by pandemics or other macro factors. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. Financial schedules are attached to this release.

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



(unaudited) August 2,

2025 February 1,

2025 August 3,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,184 $ 28,628 $ 29,288 Accounts receivable, net 16,983 13,797 22,844 Inventories 96,685 91,430 111,357 Short-term contingent consideration 1,694 — — Income taxes receivable 444 584 8,695 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,463 8,072 13,284 Current assets of discontinued operations — 22,361 37,987 Total current assets 140,453 164,872 223,455 Operating right-of-use assets 66,876 74,841 59,609 Property, plant, and equipment, net 49,357 52,555 54,167 Long-term contingent consideration 858 — — Deferred income taxes — — 5,732 Other assets 8,632 9,048 9,919 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 5,374 26,332 Total assets $ 266,176 $ 306,690 $ 379,214 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,127 $ 17,198 $ 36,391 Accrued employment costs 7,242 6,527 5,882 Short-term operating lease liabilities 17,814 19,024 16,853 Other accrued liabilities 11,541 9,221 13,488 Income taxes payable — — 170 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 6,023 5,546 Total current liabilities 57,724 57,993 78,330 Long-term debt 10,000 — — Long-term operating lease liabilities 57,919 66,307 54,750 Other long-term liabilities 47 47 44 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 3,388 3,556 Total liabilities 125,690 127,735 136,680 Shareholders’ equity: Additional paid-in-capital 115,286 115,515 113,503 Retained earnings 182,147 220,279 280,052 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127 ) (19 ) (72 ) Treasury stock (156,820 ) (156,820 ) (150,949 ) Total shareholders’ equity 140,486 178,955 242,534 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 266,176 $ 306,690 $ 379,214





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2,

2025 August 3,

2024 August 2,

2025 August 3,

2024 Net revenues $ 70,858 $ 94,003 $ 122,510 $ 161,951 Cost of sales 35,361 47,294 64,246 81,202 Gross profit 35,497 46,709 58,264 80,749 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 40,442 44,449 81,246 89,544 Other income, net 353 133 533 571 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (4,592 ) 2,393 (22,449 ) (8,224 ) Interest (expense) income, net (134 ) 219 (130 ) 689 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (4,726 ) 2,612 (22,579 ) (7,535 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (17 ) (4,915 ) 390 (7,458 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (4,709 ) $ 7,527 $ (22,969 ) $ (77 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 37 (1,821 ) (15,163 ) (2,338 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,672 ) $ 5,706 $ (38,132 ) $ (2,415 ) Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 27,935 29,290 27,854 29,972 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 27,935 29,817 27,854 29,972 Basic net (loss) income per share: Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.82 ) $ — Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.07 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.08 ) Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share: Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.82 ) $ — Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.06 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.08 )





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



(unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2,

2025 August 3,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (38,132 ) $ (2,415 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,100 3,845 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 10,220 9,334 Impairment charges 1,048 — Amortization of intangible assets — 1,336 Provision for doubtful accounts 97 31 Stock-based compensation (29 ) 1,376 Deferred income taxes — 76 Loss on sale of business 15,163 — Other non-cash loss, net 17 15 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,994 ) (8,045 ) Inventories (4,913 ) (14,769 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,212 ) (5,682 ) Accounts payable 2,830 22,691 Income taxes 140 (6,442 ) Operating lease liabilities, net (11,772 ) (11,202 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,139 (3,300 ) Net cash used in operating activities (23,298 ) (13,151 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,613 ) (3,649 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed 1,037 — Net cash used in investing activities (1,576 ) (3,649 ) Cash flows from financing activities Tax withholdings for equity compensation (200 ) (463 ) Repurchase of common stock — (15,893 ) Borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement 15,000 — Repayment of borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement

(5,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,800 (16,356 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (108 ) — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (15,182 ) $ (33,156 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,366 77,303 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,184 $ 44,147





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended August 2, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,709 ) Severance(1) 3,017 Consulting and professional fees(1) 842 Transformation initiatives(1) 276 PO cancellation fees(2) (126 ) Income tax adjustments(3) 169 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (531 ) Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ (0.02 ) (1) Recorded in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses (2) Represents true up of PO cancellation fees and recorded in cost of goods sold (3) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%





Thirteen Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,335 2,190 $ (16,117 ) $ (4,592 ) Severance — — 3,017 3,017 Consulting and professional fees 25 — 817 842 Transformation initiatives 15 4 257 276 PO cancellation fees (108 ) (18 ) — (126 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 9,267 $ 2,176 $ (12,026 ) $ (583 )





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended August 3, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Net income from continuing operations $ 7,527 Severance(1) 353 Project Restoration(2) 330 Consulting and professional fees(2) 178 Income tax adjustments(3) (5,818 ) Net income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP 2,570 Diluted net income per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 0.09 (1) $295 recorded in SG&A expenses and $58 recorded in cost of goods sold (2) Recorded in SG&A expenses (3) Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%





Thirteen Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income from continuing operations $ 13,433 4,743 $ (15,783 ) $ 2,393 Severance — 209.00 144 353 Project Restoration 330 — — 330 Consulting and professional fees — — 178 178 Operating income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 13,763 $ 4,952 $ (15,461 ) $ 3,254





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations $ (22,969 ) Severance(1) 3,307 Consulting and professional fees(2) 1,563 PPE impairment charges(1) 1,048 Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(1) 976 PO cancellation fees(3) 860 Transformation initiatives(1) 276 Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida(3) 250 Income tax adjustments(4) 4,108 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (10,581 ) Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ (0.38 ) (1) Recorded in SG&A expenses (2) $555 recorded in cost of goods sold and $1,008 recorded in SG&A expenses (3) Recorded in cost of goods sold (4) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,799 4,170 $ (30,418 ) $ (22,449 ) Severance 15 — 3,292 3,307 Consulting and professional fees 608 78 877 1,563 PPE impairment charges 1,048 — — 1,048 Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida — — 976 976 PO cancellation fees 739 121 — 860 Transformation initiatives 15 4 257 276 Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida 214 36 — 250 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 6,438 $ 4,409 $ (25,016 ) $ (14,169 )





Vera Bradley, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations $ (77 ) Severance(1) 789 One-time vendor charges(2) 747 Project Restoration(3) 330 Consulting and professional fees(3) 216 Income tax adjustments(4) (6,040 ) Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (4,035 ) Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ (0.13 ) (1) $678 recorded in SG&A expenses and $111 recorded in cost of goods sold (2) Recorded in cost of goods sold (3) Recorded in SG&A expenses (4) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 17,426 8,569 $ (34,219 ) $ (8,224 ) Severance 135 217 437 789 One-time vendor charges 747 — — 747 Project Restoration 330 — — 330 Consulting and professional fees — — 216 216 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 18,638 $ 8,786 $ (33,566 ) $ (6,142 )

