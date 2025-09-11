Rectitude Reports Green-Energy Progress Ten Months After Launch of AIMS System

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today provided an update on the notable progress made since introducing its All-in-One Intelligence Micro-Grid System (“AIMS”) to the Southeast Asian market in November 2024.

Over the past 10 months, Rectitude has:

Secured its first batches of AIMS sales contracts in Thailand, generating approximately USD $1 million in revenue

in Thailand, generating approximately USD $1 million in revenue Delivered AIMS products to Singapore and Malaysia customers , expanding green-energy offerings in Southeast Asia

, expanding green-energy offerings in Southeast Asia Started AIMS rental operations in Singapore , delivering its innovative battery energy storage system to new customers

, delivering its innovative battery energy storage system to new customers Built strategic partnerships , notably with Nanjing Starship Intelligent Storage Technology Co., to support AIMS production and deployment across the region

, notably with Nanjing Starship Intelligent Storage Technology Co., to support AIMS production and deployment across the region Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Agentis Intelligence Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based technology company supplying digital sustainability, AI, and cybersecurity services, to boost the sales of Rectitude’s Super Sun Energy Storage System. Through the partnership, Rectitude will gain access to Agentis Intelligence’s extensive sales and distribution network, enabling broader market outreach and introducing more customers to the Super Sun brand’s sustainable and efficient energy solutions.



The AIMS, as part of Rectitude’s ASTRIA Series under the Super Sun brand, is a next-generation, all-in-one energy storage solution capable of managing power from renewable sources and diesel generators for both on and off grid applications. With intelligent energy management, dual charging, circuits, and remote monitoring, AIMS enables industries such as construction, mining, and rural electrification to significantly reduce emissions and fuel costs while maintaining scalable, reliable power. The system is designed for fast deployment, rapid use, and safe, efficient mobile power supply in a wide range of scenarios, including large-scale events (concerts, festivals, film shoots), outdoor operations, emergency rescue, remote temporary power supply in off-grid locations, and power infrastructure upgrades.

The Company’s expansion comes at a time when the green energy sector in Southeast Asia is entering a period of rapid growth driven by strong policy support. Guided by the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the nation’s green energy policy targets net-zero emissions by 2050, creating growing demand for innovative green energy products and solutions. Energy demand across Southeast Asia is rising rapidly, with the Ember analysis showing that renewable sources now becoming the cheapest form of power in countries like Malaysia. ASEAN’s electricity demand is projected to grow 41% by 2030, while renewable energy capacity is expected to increase by 300–500% by 2035. This strong market outlook underscores the need for integrated, flexible energy solutions like AIMS that can help countries meet their sustainability targets while keeping pace with demand growth.

“Since introducing AIMS, we have moved rapidly from concept to contracts, deliveries, and repeat orders across multiple countries,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “We are proud to see AIMS supporting Southeast Asia’s transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy, and we believe this is only the beginning. As governments and industries accelerate their green transition, Rectitude is well-positioned to meet rising demand for integrated energy storage and management solutions, while capitalizing on the multi-billion-dollar green energy opportunities emerging across Southeast Asia.”

"Looking ahead, Rectitude plans to expand its green energy footprint into additional Southeast Asian and global markets while exploring new applications for both AIMS and the Super Sun Energy Storage System to further support the clean energy transition.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global