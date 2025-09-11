Renovate Builders Announces Launch of Comprehensive Services as a Seattle-Based General Contractor

Seattle, WA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovate Builders, a Seattle-based general contractor, is thrilled to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of high-quality construction and remodeling services, including bathroom, basement, and kitchen remodeling, roofing, flooring, siding, ADU construction, deck building, and hardscaping.



Proudly serving clients across King County, Pierce County, and Snohomish County, Renovate Builders’ new catalogue of services leverages its skilled team of contractors with over 15 years of experience and more than 1,000 successful projects to deliver exceptional full-scale home and commercial renovations throughout Seattle.



“Renovating or rebuilding in Seattle isn’t as simple as hiring just anyone with raw experience. With strict building codes, unpredictable weather, and limited urban space, you need a seasoned contractor who goes beyond brick and mortar,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Renovate Builders stands out as a leading construction company Seattle for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, standard materials, and ability to bring your vision and needs together.”



The team of 25+ local professionals at Renovate Builders is committed to delivering top-tier craftsmanship and complete customer satisfaction by collaborating diligently throughout the design-build process. Additionally, through real-time estimating, digital scheduling tools, and on-site constructability reviews, the expert team eliminates costly rework and ensures every project is completed to the highest standard.



With its new suite of remodeling and construction services, the General Contractor Seattle WA helps clients enhance their home’s beauty and functionality by implementing energy-efficient materials and designs. This enables families and businesses to save on long-term energy costs and reduce their environmental impact.



Some of Renovate Builders’ services include:



Basement Remodeling: For homeowners seeking a cost-effective way to achieve energy-efficient upgrades, Renovate Builders offers custom build-outs, basement waterproofing, plumbing, finishing, soundproofing, and insulation services to transform a cluttered, semi-finished, or unfinished basement into a useful and livable space.



Bathroom Remodeling: Whether families want a calm, spa-like bathroom or just a limited renovation to update an outdated look, the bathroom remodeling professionals offer expert craftsmanship that transforms unwanted designs, leaky toilets, and slow drains into luxurious bathroom renovations at affordable prices.



Kitchen Remodeling: Renovate Builders’ kitchen remodeling services transform poor design limitations into fully customized and high-functioning spaces. From modern upgrades to a budget-friendly refresh, or a fully custom layout, the professionals utilize their expertise to deliver outstanding, long-lasting results.



Roofing: With a team of roofers who are experts at delivering a safe and weatherproof roof installation, repair, or replacement in Seattle, the Construction Company Seattle uses high-spec tools like thermal leak detection scanners and tech-enabled roof inspections to identify moisture intrusion or heat loss early to provide the highest possible results across the city.



Flooring: From hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile, and laminate floors to flooring removal, leveling, and baseboard installation, Renovate Builders ensures every flooring project is carried out seamlessly and fits a home or business’s style without requiring any rework.



Whether it’s a full-scale home construction project or one requiring expert remodeling, roofing, or flooring, Renovate Builders is dedicated to bringing every client’s vision to reality.



Renovate Builders invites homeowners and businesses throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties in Washington to fill out the online form via the website today to receive a free quote.



About Renovate Builders



Renovate Builders is a licensed general contractor in Seattle, Washington, that brings over 15 years of experience to full-scale home and commercial renovations throughout the area. With a diverse range of premier kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, ADUs and home additions, siding, decks, hardscaping services, flooring installation, and roofing services, Renovate Builders proudly serves King County, Pierce County, and Snohomish County with exceptional construction and remodeling solutions.



More Information



To learn more about Renovate Builders and the launch of its comprehensive range of high-quality construction and remodeling services, please visit the website at https://renovatebuilders.com/.



