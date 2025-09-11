Global Mofy AI Launches New Website Domain to Strengthen Global AI Brand Identity

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced the official launch of its new corporate website: www.globalmofy.ai. This transition reflects the Company’s ongoing global expansion strategy and its broader corporate initiative to deepen the integration of artificial intelligence across all areas of its business.

The new domain reinforces Global Mofy’s technology-first brand identity and its positioning as an international provider of AI-powered solutions for virtual content and infrastructure digitization. The Company has permanently retired its previous website (www.globalmofy.cn), which is no longer active. Stakeholders are advised to update their records and visit www.globalmofy.ai for all future updates and resources.

“The launch of globalmofy.ai marks a strategic step in the evolution of our global brand,” said Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and CEO of Global Mofy. “It symbolizes our commitment to innovation, reflects our technological DNA, and strengthens our connection with a broader international audience. As we scale across high-growth markets, this domain enhances our digital presence and reinforces our long-term vision.”

The new website features improved navigation, updated content, and deeper insights into the Company’s proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform. It serves as the centralized destination for accessing information on Global Mofy’s evolving portfolio of AI-driven solutions and strategic initiatives.

Nevertheless, the Company’s dedicated investor relations website remains unchanged and accessible at ir.globalmofy.cn. Investors and analysts should continue to use that site for SEC filings, earnings materials, shareholder communications, and related disclosures.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com