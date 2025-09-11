Link My Books Launches Industry Benchmarking Feature to Offer Companies a Way to Simplify Ecommerce Accounting Amid Trillion-Dollar Industry Growth

Stanley, UK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link My Books, a leading ecommerce accounting automation platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its industry benchmarking feature, which provides a clear, data-driven picture of where a business stands in relation to others on the same sales channels.



The ecommerce boom has brought massive opportunities for entrepreneurs, but with it has come one of the biggest headaches: accounting. From sales and refunds to fees and taxes across multiple platforms, bookkeeping can quickly become overwhelming. Link My Books’ new industry benchmarking feature ensures data security and anonymity through targeted cohort analysis and percentile positioning, providing an overview of market trends. These insights enable companies to assess how their e-commerce business performance compares to industry averages, helping to drive their future performance and growth.



“Ecommerce has never been bigger, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down,” said Daniel Little, CEO of Link My Books. “But with rapid growth comes complexity. Sellers are juggling multiple platforms, currencies, and tax jurisdictions. Without automation, accounting quickly becomes a bottleneck — and that’s exactly the problem we’re solving.”



Ecommerce is growing at an unprecedented rate, with global online retail sales expected to hit $6.86 trillion in 2025 and $7.41 trillion in 2026. As businesses scale, so does the complexity of managing their finances. Sellers face a web of transactions across multiple sales channels, coupled with ever-changing tax regulations. Link My Books provides a clear solution: automate the bookkeeping process and allow sellers and accountants to focus on growth.



Unlike generic accounting software, Link My Books is built specifically for ecommerce. Its features are tailored to the unique needs of sellers and accountants, including:



Full Automation of Bookkeeping – sales, refunds, fees, and taxes are all broken down and imported automatically.



Accurate Tax Handling – built-in support for VAT, GST, and Sales Tax helps ensure compliance across different regions.



Automatic Bank Deposit Matching – settlements from sales channels are matched seamlessly in Xero and QuickBooks, reducing reconciliation headaches.



Multi-Channel Integration – one tool that connects Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Square, and WooCommerce, making it easier for accountants to manage multiple clients and for sellers to stay on top of their finances.



For accountants, Link My Books offers an efficient way to manage multiple clients, providing consistent, accurate data without spending hours on manual entry. For ecommerce sellers, it’s a way to take back control of their time and reduce costly errors.



Accounting is one of the least enjoyable yet most important parts of running an ecommerce business. By simplifying this process, Link My Books is not only helping sellers and accountants save time and money; it’s also redefining expectations for what modern accounting software can achieve.



“As ecommerce evolves, so must the infrastructure around it,” added Daniel. “Bookkeeping might not be the most glamorous side of running a business, but it is essential. The sellers that embrace automation are the ones who will scale successfully, while those stuck in manual processes risk being left behind.”



With ecommerce sales surging globally, automation is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity. Link My Books is equipping sellers and accountants with the tools they need to stay compliant, efficient, and focused on growth.



About Link My Books



After a successful beta launch in 2017 to support Amazon-to-Xero UK customers, Link My Books has grown into a leading e-commerce accounting automation platform. It integrates with major sales channels, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Square, and WooCommerce, seamlessly syncing sales, refunds, fees, and taxes into Xero or QuickBooks. By automating reconciliation and offering built-in VAT, GST, and sales tax support, Link My Books helps sellers and accountants maintain accurate, compliant books in a fraction of the time.



More Information



To learn more about Link My Books, please visit the website at https://linkmybooks.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/link-my-books-launches-industry-benchmarking-feature-to-offer-companies-a-way-to-simplify-ecommerce-accounting-amid-trillion-dollar-industry-growth/