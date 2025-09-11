Gildan Announces Participation at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President & Chief Executive Officer, Luca Barile, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.