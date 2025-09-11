LOCKHEED MARTIN LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lockheed Martin Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lockheed Martin (LMT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LMT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed Martin securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 26, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (2) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (3) that Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to report significant losses; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 22, 2024, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program at the Company's Aeronautics business segment "due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives." The Company also announced it had recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment "as a result of additional quantity ordering risk identified on fixed-price options."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $37.63 or 6.12% to close at $576.98 on October 22, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 28, 2025, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to record pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion associated with classified programs at its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control business. The Company explained "as a result of performance trends" and "in contemplation of near-term program milestones," it had "performed a comprehensive review of the program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks" based on which it recognized $555 million of losses in its Aeronautics program. The Company further reported additional losses of approximately $1.3 billion in its Missiles and Fire Control business due to, among other things, the "future requirements of the program, discussions with the customer and suppliers." As a result, the Company's net earnings in 2024 were $5.3 billion, or $22.31 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $27.55 per share, in 2023.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $46.24 or 9.2% to close at $457.45 on January 28, 2025 on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 22, 2025, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin disclosed it was forced to record an additional $1.6 billion in pre-tax losses on classified programs, including $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to "design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues." The Company also recorded $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing "additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours." The Company further recorded a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program due to the "current status of the program." As a result, the Company reported sharply lower net earnings of $342 million, or $1.46 per share, including $1.6 billion of program losses and $169 million of other charges.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $49.79 or 10.8%, to close at $410.74 on July 22, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

