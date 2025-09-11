Premier Air Charter Management Solidifies Existing Sales Pipeline and Opens Door to New Opportunities with Recent East Coast Meetings

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent strategic outreach efforts aimed at accelerating growth and expanding market presence along the Eastern seaboard.

In August, Chairman Vincent Monteparte and President Ross Gourdie conducted a series of high-impact meetings in New York City with both new and long-standing sales brokers. These engagements were part of Premier’s broader initiative to strengthen its commercial footprint and identify new opportunities for route expansion across key metropolitan and regional hubs.

Discussions focused on enhancing Premier’s charter offerings, optimizing broker partnerships, and evaluating demand-driven flight routes that align with the Company’s operational capabilities and growth objectives. The meetings yielded valuable insights into evolving customer preferences and regional travel trends, reinforcing Premier’s commitment to delivering tailored, high-touch aviation solutions.

Premier Air Charter continues to execute on its strategic roadmap, with a focus on expanding service coverage, deepening broker relationships, and positioning the Company as a preferred provider of private air travel along the East Coast.

Company President Ross Gourdie emphasized the significance of these meetings for Premier, stating, "These gatherings are far more than mere sales calls. They provide us with invaluable insights from our frontline sales partners, allowing us to understand the evolving needs and desires of their customers. In the near future, Premier will be expanding its fleet with newer and larger planes to meet these demands. This is crucial for Premier to maintain its leadership in the charter flight industry."

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

