Fairmint Partners with IntellectEU to Provide Easy Oversight and Analytics Capabilities for Bringing Equity Onchain

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint, the SEC-registered Transfer Agent modernizing private capital markets through tokenized stock infrastructure, today announced its partnership with IntellectEU. This partnership paves the way for companies to bring securities onchain as Fairmint’s Observer Node application is now available on the first app store for Canton Network, Catalyst Package Manager (CPM) by IntellectEU.

The partnership is an important step forward for bringing equity onchain because traditional compliance methods are outdated and inefficient, relying on delayed, paper-based filings. As securities are tokenized, real-time tracking and transparency are essential to ensure accurate, up-to-date ownership data. Fairmint’s Observer Nodes provide a solution by enabling privacy protections while allowing observers to maintain oversight, ensuring market integrity and preventing fraud.



Launching Observer Nodes on IntellectEU’s CPM gives market data providers, compliance platforms and analytics companies, all of which can operate Observer Nodes, the ability to directly tap into Fairmint’s onchain equity network through a simple app store deployment. Instead of building and maintaining custom infrastructure to monitor transactions, these firms can now spin up Observer Nodes in minutes, monitor transaction flows and package the resulting insights for institutional clients across Wall Street, regulatory agencies and private equity markets. By lowering the barrier to access, this feature ensures that oversight and analytics keep pace with the digitization of private securities.

“Observer Nodes are the missing piece of market structure for onchain private securities,” said Joris Delanoue, CEO of Fairmint. “By making them accessible through the Canton app store, we’re enabling compliance firms, data providers, and regulators to directly observe tokenized equity markets—without compromising confidentiality or market function. This is how private securities oversight will operate in the digital era.”

“By bringing Fairmint’s Observer Node to Catalyst Package Manager, we’re accelerating the adoption of compliance-ready setup across the Canton Network,” said Jonathan Mayeur, IntellectEU. “This enables efficient oversight of tokenized private equity, one of the most promising RWA markets, and it is an essential step in establishing trust for all those private companies that might become public later."

The Observer Node application operationalizes recommendations from Fairmint’s May 2025 submission to the SEC Crypto Task Force, highlighting real-time regulatory observability as a cornerstone for compliant digital securities markets. Fairmint is advancing both network decentralization and regulatory readiness by lowering deployment barriers through CPM.

Fairmint’s Observer Node is the first listing on CPM, the Canton Network’s app registry, launched earlier this year by IntellectEU. CPM simplifies the discovery and deployment of institutional-grade applications across Canton and supports more than 70 secure connections to date.

About Fairmint

Fairmint pioneers regulated DeFi infrastructure, bringing equity securities onchain. Fairmint makes it easy to issue, manage and transfer equity, blurring the lines between private and public markets. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint operates as an SEC-registered Transfer Agent and created the Open Cap Table Protocol (OCP), enabling programmable equity and the foundation for compliant DeFi in equity markets..

About IntellectEU

IntellectEU empowers businesses worldwide to navigate digital-finance innovation and payment modernization, with 20+ years in the market. As a services and infrastructure provider for the Canton Network, our Catalyst Blockchain Manager helps customers connect and go live on Canton quickly. IntellectEU prioritizes security, efficiency, and reliability, and is proud to be a partner for 70+ Canton Network participants.