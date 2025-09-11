Safety Shot Launches BONK Holdings to Build Treasury in $2.5 Billion BONK Ecosystem

Company Forms New Subsidiary to House Digital Asset Strategy; Executes $5 Million Purchase to Increase BONK Treasury to Over $63 Million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), today announced a major step in its strategic evolution with the formation of BONK Holdings LLC, (BONK Holdings) a new subsidiary created to house its digital asset strategy.

BONK Holdings has aggressively built its treasury through two previous raises and an additional $5 million purchase executed in partnership with FalconX. BONK Holdings has acquired 228,908,284,661 $BONK at an average cost of 0.00002184. With these acquisitions, the Company now holds over 2.5% of the total circulating supply of BONK, valued at approximately $55 million.

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and key strategic advisor, outlined the vision for the Company: “Our primary mission is to unlock the intrinsic value of this company for our shareholders. Our goal is not just to realize this immediate value, but to find new and creative ways to leverage our BONK treasury into new revenue streams for the future.”

The Company’s strategy for its BONK treasury will extend beyond simple accumulation. BONK Holdings plans to actively manage its digital assets by participating in the Solana DeFi ecosystem through activities such as staking, providing liquidity, and yield farming. This active treasury management is designed to generate additional, non-dilutive returns, further strengthening the Company's balance sheet and creating a self-sustaining model for continued growth.

“The formation of BONK Holdings and our strategic partnership with FalconX are pivotal steps in our mission to build the premier, publicly traded vehicle for the BONK ecosystem,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “We are aggressively accumulating a significant position in what we believe is a top-tier digital asset. The fact that our current digital and cash assets alone are valued above our entire market cap highlights the tremendous and currently unrecognized value of our Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.”

The Company also noted that its 10% revenue sharing interest from the highly profitable letsBONK.fun platform has begun to accrue and will be used to fund ongoing BONK token acquisitions once custody practices are finalized.

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company’s beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé’s plant-based, energy beverage.

Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email: investors@drinksafetyshot.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with letsBONK.fun, the ability to execute on the Company’s treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.