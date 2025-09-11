Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Unicycive, Nutex, LifeMD, and Snap that Lawsuits Have Been Filed and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Unicycive (NASDAQ:UNCY), Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX), LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD), and Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Unicycive (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Class Period: March 29, 2024 through June 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants touted the prospects of its New Drug Application ("NDA") for oxylanthanum carbonate ("OLC") for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis and assured investors of the Company's readiness and ability to satisfy the U.S. Drug and Food Administration's ("FDA") manufacturing compliance requirements. The complaint further alleges, however, that defendants failed to disclose that Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated.

On June 10, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA "had identified deficiencies in cGMP [current good manufacturing practice] compliance at a third-party manufacturing vendor"—specifically, a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")—"following an FDA inspection" and that, "given the identified deficiencies, any label discussions between the FDA and the Company are precluded." On this news, the price of Unicycive's stock fell over 40%. Then, on June 30, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for the OCL NDA, citing the previously identified cGMP deficiencies at the third-party subcontractor of its CDMO. On this news, Unicycive's stock fell almost 30%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 through August 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); (vii) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Class Period: May 7, 2025 through August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 through August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Snap’s advertising revenue growth rate; notably, that, due to Snap’s own execution failure, it had significantly declined from 9% in the first quarter to only 1% in April.

On August 5, 2025, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth. The Company attributed the slowdown to “an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.”

Following this news, the price of Snap’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025, Snap’s stock price fell to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 17.15% in the span of just a single day.

