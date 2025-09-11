Shoals Technologies Group Secures a New Patent for BLA Architecture, Reinforcing American Intellectual Property

PORTLAND, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today the issuance of its new U.S. patent (the ‘295 patent) that expands its Big Lead Assembly (BLA) intellectual property portfolio and further solidifies its leadership in American energy infrastructure innovation.

The ‘295 patent adds yet another patent to those already protecting Shoals’ BLA, a plug-and-play wiring solution that eliminates traditional combiner boxes, significantly reduces installation time and labor costs, and enables long-term performance on solar projects. Shoals has moved to add the newly issued Patent to its pending lawsuit against Voltage, LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina to protect against Voltage’s infringement of the ‘295 patent. By securing and defending its intellectual property, Shoals ensures that innovation is rewarded and that customers benefit from authentic, high-performance solutions.

“This newly issued patent is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our deep-rooted commitment to American manufacturing excellence,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals Technologies Group. “It not only safeguards our proprietary BLA technology but also reinforces our leadership in the U.S. solar market. By protecting our intellectual property, we’re ensuring fair market dynamics so customers can trust the quality of the solutions they deploy on energy projects.”

As the demand for American energy resources accelerates, Shoals remains resolute in advancing high-quality, U.S. manufactured solutions. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and long-term value, Shoals continues to advocate for integrity in the solar supply chain, ensuring that domestic manufacturers are empowered to lead the energy transition.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

