Winners Announced for the Global Sustainability Awards 2025

London, UK – 11 September - BizClik, the global media and events company, together with its Sustainability Magazine brand, is proud to announce the winners and finalists for the Global Sustainability Awards 2025.

The Awards honour organisations and leaders redefining standards in environmental responsibility, social impact, and corporate governance. Winners were unveiled at a black-tie ceremony held on 10 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, as part of Sustainability LIVE London.

This year marked BizClik’s first-ever sustainability gala dinner, which brought together global industry leaders and innovators for an evening of recognition, networking, and celebration.

“The hard efforts of sustainability champions need to be recognised. Awards like the Global Sustainability Awards go a long way in cementing the importance of ESG initiatives in the business world and beyond,” said Jennifer Babington, Operations Director and General Counsel at Envision Racing, and one of this year’s judges.

Winners and Finalists

The Awards recognised achievements across 17 categories, highlighting measurable progress and innovation in embedding sustainability into business operations.

28 Highly Commended

20 Winners

24 Finalists





Winners included:

Márcia Balisciano, CSO of RELX – also recognised in the Top 250 World's Most Sustainable Companies report

Aston Martin – Enterprise Company of the Year

HH Global, ECL, and IFS – honoured for their leadership and innovation





View the full list of finalists and winners.

Award categories included: Future Leader, Sustainable Technology, Company of the Year, Social Impact, and Lifetime Achievement.





Image: The Global Sustainability Awards 2025 Hosted by BizClik's Neil Perry

Quote from BizClik’s CEO:

“Last night’s Global Sustainability Awards marked a milestone for BizClik, celebrating exceptional companies and leaders while unveiling our expanded 2026 events programme in Chicago, London, and New York,” said Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik and Sustainability LIVE.

BizClik TV

The event also marked the official launch of BizClik TV, which was unveiled during Day 1 at Sustainability LIVE London. BizClik TV will provide live broadcasts, interviews, and on-demand coverage of BizClik’s global events, extending the reach of Sustainability LIVE London to audiences worldwide and offering a new platform for executive insights and thought leadership.

About Sustainability LIVE

Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE has quickly become one of the UK’s fastest-growing conferences and exhibitions. With more than 25,000 people registered to attend either in-person or virtually, it has already been voted the No.1 Sustainability Event in the world.

Each edition features a compelling agenda delivered by world-class speakers, who share their expertise and real-world strategies with highly engaged audiences. Attendees gain valuable insights that drive return on investment, while also benefiting from the opportunity to expand their professional networks, explore new sustainability projects, and uncover fresh business opportunities.

About the Global Sustainability Awards

The Global Sustainability Awards, organised by BizClik and Sustainability Magazine, are an annual programme that recognises the outstanding achievements of companies, executives, and initiatives that lead the way in sustainable business. The Awards aim to highlight best practices, showcase innovation, and inspire global organisations to accelerate their sustainability strategies.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

