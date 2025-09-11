Rate Insurance Named a Top 100 Independent Insurance Agency by Insurance Journal

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the nation’s fastest-growing personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has been named to Insurance Journal’s 2025 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies list, ranking #88 — up from #92 last year.

This marks the third consecutive year Rate Insurance has been recognized on the annual list, which highlights the most successful and innovative insurance agencies across the country. The ranking evaluates independent agencies based on revenue and their overall ability to deliver value to the retail insurance market.

“Being named to Insurance Journal’s Top 100 list for the third year running is a reflection of our team’s dedication to exceptional customer service and the strength of our digital platform,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “As we continue growing our team and expanding our capabilities, climbing the rankings this year underscores the trust our clients place in us and the solutions we deliver.”

This year marks the 21st annual publication of Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent Agencies special report. Nearly all firms on the list saw significant increases in property/casualty revenue year-over-year, with the combined total P/C revenue of the top 100 firms growing by more than $3.1 billion from 2023 to 2024.

You can view the full list of recipients here: https://www.insurancejournal.com/top-100-insurance-agencies/

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 4.5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Media Contact

press@rate.com