Longer-Term Forecasts for Litecoin are More Optimistic with Bullish Expectations Suggested

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Numerous crypto news industry insiders are bullish for Litecoin this year and through 2031. One such observer said: “The crypto market is entering a new chapter where institutional-grade platforms meet long-term blockchain networks. Unilabs Finance, the AI-backed asset manager, has sparked interest among traders by adding Litecoin Mining to its diversified Mining Fund. As LTC price hovers near pivotal Fibonacci levels, the inclusion of mining yields could significantly improve returns for both retail and institutional participants. With AI-driven portfolio strategies, this shift highlights how traditional proof-of-work assets remain crucial for sustainable crypto growth. Litecoin is also a long-time favorite among the miners, all because of its efficient proof-of-work framework. The LTC Price is now around $116 and has support at $113, which is consistent with the levels of the Fibonacci retracement that defines its bullish future perspective. A breakout of LTC price above $130 could accelerate momentum toward $139, reinforcing why Litecoin Mining remains a compelling strategy for yield seekers.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LUXFF) (CSE: LUXX), BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET), Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), Intellistake Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: ISTKF) (CSE: ISTK).

The article continued: “The steady uptrend since April, with higher highs and higher lows, has made Litecoin a consistent performer. For miners, this stability translates into reliable rewards, especially when coupled with institutional-grade frameworks like those introduced by Unilabs. The network’s resilience, alongside reduced volatility compared to smaller tokens, further enhances the long-term appeal of Litecoin Mining. With Unilabs offering a structured 12% return on LTC allocations, miners and investors gain exposure to predictable yields while benefitting from LTC price appreciation. This dual opportunity makes the current market setup particularly attractive for participants seeking balanced growth.”

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:LUXFF) (CSE:LUXX) Advances Litecoin Mining Strategy - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (“Luxxfolio” or the “Company”), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has advanced its Litecoin mining expansion strategy with progress on both facility planning and hardware negotiations.

The Company has narrowed its shortlist of potential properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan capable of supporting large-scale mining operations. Concurrently, Luxxfolio has entered into negotiations with hardware suppliers to secure favorable terms for next-generation mining equipment. These steps mark important milestones in the Company’s plan to materially increase its hashrate capacity and reinforce its position as the leading public company aligned with the Litecoin ecosystem.

Mining is more than an operational expansion for Luxxfolio — it is a cornerstone of the Company’s broader Litecoin-focused strategy:

• Cash Flow Generation: Mining provides ongoing cash flows that can strengthen Luxxfolio’s balance sheet and support long-term growth.

• Lower LTC Acquisition Costs: By mining directly, the Company effectively acquires Litecoin at below-market rates compared to open market purchases.

• Network Security: Mining contributes directly to the stability and resilience of the Litecoin network, aligning Luxxfolio with the ethos of decentralization and hard money.

• Treasury Alignment: Mining and treasury work hand-in-hand — mined Litecoin augments treasury reserves, while treasury strategy ensures long-term value capture for shareholders.

Highlights

• Shortlisted potential properties for mining expansion.

• Engaged in negotiations on hardware procurement costs.

• Expansion remains a core component of Luxxfolio’s Litecoin-centric treasury and infrastructure strategy.

“Our mining strategy is about more than capacity — it’s about reinforcing Litecoin’s role as hard money. By combining a Litecoin treasury with active mining operations, we generate cash flow, acquire LTC at lower costs, and strengthen and support the very network we are building around. This dual approach positions Luxxfolio to lead the next wave of adoption and deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio.

The Company will provide additional updates as milestones are reached, including final property selection, hardware agreements, and anticipated deployment timelines. Luxxfolio is targeting commencement of mining operations by the end of 2025. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Luxxfolio at: https://www.luxxfolio.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) recently announced crypto + cash holdings exceeding $9.21 billion. As of September 7th at 8:30pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 2,069,443 ETH at $4,312 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and unencumbered cash of $266 million.

BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

"BitMine has surpassed the 2 million ETH milestone this past week. As we mentioned in our August Chairman's message, the convergence of both Wall Street moving onto the blockchain and AI/ agentic-AI creating a token economy is creating a supercycle for ethereum. And the power law benefits large holders of ETH, hence, we pursue the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. "At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock."

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) recently announced the closing of a $425,000,000 private placement (funded in a combination of fiat and ETH) led by Consensys Software Inc. and other investors to help SharpLink implement the largest Ethereum treasury strategy in the public markets. Joseph Lubin, Founder and CEO of Consensys and Co-Founder of Ethereum, became Chairman of the board of directors of the Company upon the closing of the transaction.

The offering included participation by prominent crypto venture capital firms and infrastructure providers such as ParaFi Capital, Electric Capital, Pantera Capital, Arrington Capital, Galaxy Digital, Ondo, White Star Capital, GSR, Hivemind Capital, Hypersphere, Primitive Ventures, and Republic Digital among others, including Rob Phythian, SharpLink’s CEO, and Robert DeLucia, SharpLink’s CFO.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, recently announced it has changed its legal name from MicroStrategy Incorporated to “Strategy Inc”, effective August 11, 2025. The Company’s securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market continue to trade under their ticker symbols: MSTR (Class A common stock), STRK (8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock), STRF (10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock), STRD (10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock), and STRC (Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock). CUSIP numbers also remain unchanged. The name change does not affect the Company’s corporate structure.

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: ISTKF) (CSE: ISTK) recently announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") originally announced by news releases dated August 14, 2025 and August 18, 2025. The Offering was over-subscribed and the full over-allotment option was exercised resulting in the issuance of 6,609,196 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.87 per Unit (the "Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of $5.75 million (the "Offering). Each Unit consists of one class "A" share (each a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $1.08 until September 2, 2028, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

